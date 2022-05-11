Crystal Vanuch: "I was born to beat Abigail Spanberger and fire Nancy Pelosi'

Two-time Stafford County Board of Supervisors chairwoman Crystal Vanuch was born on Election Day in 1983.

If the 7th District congressional candidate beats five others from her party to win the Republican nomination in June, she’ll run against incumbent two-term Democrat Abigail Spanberger in the General Election on Nov. 8, which will be Vanuch’s birthday.

“My husband says, ‘You were really born to do this.’ I was born to beat Abigail Spanberger and fire Nancy Pelosi and take back the Republican House of Representatives,” said Vanuch, 38, in an April 28 phone interview with the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

She was in town for the Culpeper County Republican Committee meeting that night.

The Stafford County native first ran for elected office in 2019. She called herself “a common-sense conservative” who does what she says she is going to do for the people.

Vanuch said her home base in Stafford and Prince William County comprises 56 percent of the population of the newly drawn 7th District that still includes Culpeper and Orange.

“Out of all the candidates in the race, no one has ties to more of the district than I do…that gives me an automatic advantage going toe-to-toe with Abigail Spanberger,” Vanuch said. “I am the only one in the race born, raised, lives in the district and has held elected office.”

The Stafford Board lost its Republican majority in the last election, but kept her as its chairwoman.

“Because I get results…I work well with everybody for the best interests of the constituents,” Vanuch said.

Seeing the newly redrawn 7th District and the field of GOP candidates unfolding, constituents came to the board chairwoman encouraging her to run for Congress.

“They were concerned (Republicans) were going to lose the race,” said Vanuch, the last to declare her intent to run.

She grew up riding horses and competing all around the new 7th district, including at Commonwealth Park in Culpeper and at equestrian sites in Madison and Locust Grove. Vanuch said she loves traveling around her old stomping grounds on the campaign trail.

“I love this area, I love the 7th District and I will do everything in my power to protect and defend it against the liberal left,” she said.

Vanuch holds a business degree from Virginia Wesleyan College and has a professional background in public affairs and healthcare/pharmaceutical lobbying. She has stepped away from her Stafford-based firm, Capitol Hill Solutions, to campaign full-time.

Vanuch said her No. 1 platform issue is the economy.

“Energy independence, border security, constitutional protections, public safety, transportation—because we have the worst set of traffic in the country on I-95 from Prince William to Spotsylvania, and that’s the heart of the seventh district—and (Veterans Administration) reforms,” she listed as her other priorities if elected to Congress.

Vanuch’s husband, David, is a U.S. Marine.

“He served in Iraq and I have firsthand seen the VA fail constituents in the 7th District,” she said of why reform of the federal agency is top of her list.

On energy independence, Vanuch wants to resume off shore drilling and push forward with the environmentally controversial XL Keystone pipeline.

From a global perspective, Vanuch said she would work to allow production of vehicle chips in the U.S., mentioning the current shortage from China impacting American Ford’s ability to manufacture electric vehicles.

Inflation is top of everyone’s mind, she noted.

“This administration was handed the best economy in my lifetime from the Trump administration and it wasn’t rocket science—it was deregulation, taxes and an America First policy,” the GOP candidate said. “Those are things I would focus on.”

The unemployment rate has decreased since Biden took office in January 2021 though the rate of inflation has sharply increased, due to various factors, in an economy that was and still is wavering from pandemic effects.

Make it easier to do business in America, Vanuch said, and require government contracts look for American goods and services before outsourcing. The congressional candidate supports lowering corporate taxes as a supposed way to stimulate the economy.

Vanuch attributed the current worker shortage to people getting used to living off of the government.

“Unemployment, child tax credits to augment income,” she said, also noting a huge shift during COVID into generational living, grandparents leaving their jobs to move in with their kids to help raise the grandchildren because were not in school, she described.

“We will start to see that all go back to pre-COVID, but so many people became dependent on the government.”

On security of the southern border, Vanuch advocated for providing the high tech equipment and manpower needed for agents to do their jobs as well as finishing the wall.

“The biggest thing is fentanyl and the drug cartel across the southern border and across the 7th district on the highways. We are right smack dab in the middle of the cartel drive lane,” she said.

“As chairman of the board, I have seen the opioid crisis completely uproot families, kill innocent children, it is now the leading cause of death ages 18-45. If we don’t get our border under control we will never get the fentanyl under control.”

Vanuch supports more funding for the DEA to combat cartels and to local law enforcement “to go and control the root sources” of the fentanyl coming into their localities.

What about the preventative end—stopping people from using opioids to begin with and upping mental health services?

The candidate replied, “It is going to take coordination all the way from the federal to state to local governments. We have so many deputies tied up in watching over mental health patients in the hospital on a daily basis…because there is nowhere to put the patients to get them help.”

She added it is going to take a coordinated effort from the top down to re-implement mental health facilities and coordinated funding to address the huge shortage in mental health services.

Vanuch spoke up against federal mandates she said take away individual liberties, namely required masking at the height of the pandemic that has killed 1 million Americans.

“Allowing parents the choice whether or not to mask their kids that is not something that should be controversial,” she said.

Vanuch was asked if she believed in the public health recommendations from her own Rappahannock Area Health District.

“We saw a lot of different recommendations and ultimately they kept changing,” she responded. “Part of the challenge, guidance kept changing, conflicting information, people lost trust in the government,” Vanuch said, adding, “People can choose to do what is right for their families.”

Vanuch, as board chairwoman, said she helped pass the largest ever pay raise for the county’s first responders. And during the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd by a policeman, she said she stood with local law enforcement.

“Instead of the community directing any frustration on law enforcement we asked that they would direct it to their legislators, to their elected officials. It allowed our community to get through that a lot less controversially than other localities,” said Vanuch, whose father was an officer with Prince William PD.

The candidate said she would advocate for farmers if elected to Congress and that she is well-qualified to do so since she has a horse farm.

“I am a huge proponent of agricultural independence, allowing tax credits and removing burdensome barriers and regulations to farm their land,” Vanuch said.

She mentioned tax incentives for putting farmland into conservation easement as a way to protect the open space for future generations. The board chairwoman said she has a proven voting record in stating why she is best qualified to run on her birthday in the General Election.

“You know what you are signing up for when you vote for me to beat Spanberger because she pretends like she’s a moderate but she’s not,” Vanuch said. “I have been battle tested. My voters know I can stand up to pressure and the special interests.”

