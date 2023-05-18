Five local teens recently earned $500 scholarships due to their participation in classes at Culpeper Technical Education Center—along with the bright idea of a high-achieving, graduating senior.

The announcement May 11 revealed the winners of the first-ever CTEC Dual Enrollment Scholarship. A scholarship committee noted all of the applicants were very deserving, and they narrowed the applicants based on merit, financial need and quality of application, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Scholarship recipients are: Connor Kelley (automotive); Alayzia Robinson and Sara Dunphy (EMT) and Anayah Quinn and Haley Gorman (cosmetology).

The CTEC 5K Trailblazer Trot and Mashed Potato Mile races provided funding for the awards. The initiative was the idea of Eastern View High School Senior Hunter Lutz, Hoover said.

Lutz brought the concept to fruition as part of his senior capstone project for Mountain Vista Governor’s School. Awarding the scholarships at the afternoon presentation was the final piece of his project.