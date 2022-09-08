CTEC to host Wreaths Across America benefit car show Saturday

A local vintage-vehicle enthusiast is partnering with young culinary and automotive-technician students to host a car-show benefit Saturday at Culpeper Technical Education Center—all out of respect for veterans.

The event, open to all years and models, will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 to benefit Wreaths Across America’s plans for Culpeper National Cemetery. Car-show organizer Craig Mills wants to ensure every grave in the U.S. burial ground gets a Christmas wreath when they are placed during a ceremony Dec. 17.

“This idea started after attending the wreath-laying ceremony last December at Culpeper National Cemetery,” Mills said via email to the Culpeper Star-Exponent, when asked about the car show.

“I later found out that there were not enough wreaths sponsored to cover all the graves—only 7,000 wreaths, but 11,000 graves.”

As of Wednesday, 778 wreaths ($15/each to sponsor) had been purchased for Culpeper National Cemetery, with 11,222 more to go over the next three months, according to wreathacrossamerica.org.

The national group’s mission is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom.

The goal for Saturday’s car show is 75 to 100 vehicles. Registration is $20 at the gate.

Spectators get in free and are encouraged to sponsor a wreath or two or more at the Wreaths Across America table, just by using a QR code on their phone.

“Being a ‘car person’ and knowing that Culpeper has a strong and vibrant community of cars, especially older ones, I got the idea to have a fundraiser to benefit Culpeper National Cemetery,” Mills said.

Wreaths Across America will donate two more wreaths through every three wreaths sponsored at the car show, Mills said.

“Everyone I talked with about this loved the idea, so I started looking for a venue and was put in touch with (Principal) Shawn Summerscales at CTEC,” he said.

The career- and skills-focused public high school, which is next to Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center, was supportive of hosting the car show to highlight the campus, Mills said.

CTEC automotive students will judge the show and volunteer at the event, and CTEC culinary students, with The Blaze Kitchen, will prepare and sell food.

On the menu will be sausage-egg-and-cheese on an English muffin, banana nut and cinnamon oat muffins, chocolate chip and sugar cookies, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, assorted chips, popcorn, water and coffee.

Summerscales said students made all decisions about the menu including which vendors to use for food products and pricing.

“This process is a big part of their high quality work based learning experience in Culinary II,” the CTEC principal said. “It was a great opportunity for our students to work with a local non profit organization to benefit our community and showcase their skills.”

Various Culpeper businesses helped with donations and door prizes.

“This will truly be a homegrown event where the local community can come together, see plenty of nice cars, swap stories and support our own Culpeper National Cemetery,” Mills said.

The Culpeper resident has always had a love for cars, especially those in the late 1960s and ‘70s.

“I think people love old cars because it helps them reconnect to a special time or someone in their lives,” Mills said. “I often take my late father’s 1981 Z28 Camaro to shows, as well as my 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

“I miss him and it helps me to feel closer to something we loved and shared.”

Sharon Croushorn, local coordinator with Jennifer Smith of Wreaths Across America events in Culpeper National Cemetery, said they are very thankful to Mills and his passion to see every fallen hero remembered with a wreath.

Croushorn said Mills has worked tirelessly over the past nine months preparing for the show.

“We are incredibly excited to finally see Craig’s vision of the first Wreaths Across America Culpeper National Cemetery Car Show Fundraiser come true,” she said. “It may seem early to some to start thinking about a wreath honoring our American Heroes on Dec. 17, but the reality is we have just under 11 weeks to meet our goal.”

Registration for Saturday’s show at CTEC begins at 8:45 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. Folks are encouraged to come out and support the students of CTEC, sponsor a wreath, remember veterans, and see some really cool cars.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins will give out the Sheriff’s Choice Award. There will be Top 10 trophies at 12:30 p.m., with Best in Show and dash plaques for the first 50 cars. DJ Paid Cash will be spinning music.