In a role reversal, Culpeper Technical Education culinary arts students were the ones doing the teaching as they led a recent class on preparing a Valentine’s Day dinner. The Feb. 10 event was part of the center’s Nexus Night series, which provides a way for students to showcase their skills and teach members of the community what they have learned.

The culinary students set up a “chef’s table” restaurant, where they guided 20 diners in cooking a Valentine’s Day-themed meal.

“We had the idea of allowing our culinary students to basically teach a culinary class in which folks could come in, learn how to cook a menu that they may not otherwise make at home and then enjoy that meal themselves,” says Shaun Summerscales, principal of the education center.

The menu consisted of a caprese salad, crab-stuffed shrimp, heart-shaped risotto, and fresh asparagus. Dessert was a red velvet cupcake with chocolate-covered strawberries.

“How can we make it a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner? First I thought, let’s do pasta, red sauce. But then I thought, let me challenge them. It was a full group collaboration to come up with the setup, and the students chose what group they wanted to lead,” said culinary arts teacher Chef Jay Cohen.

Students Allison Gabarrette and Hayley Kresse, both in their first semester of the culinary arts class, said they enjoyed Nexus Night, even though the experience was stressful at times.

“I feel like we’ve learned a lot over a short period of time and Chef is a really good teacher,” said Gabarrette.

Kresse added, “I think it’s pretty cool that we’re already at this level where we’re able to teach, I think it says a lot about the class and how good and effective it is.”

Seniors Eric Mendez and Josette Clewell–Clancy have been with the program two and three years, respectively. Clewell–Clancy, a student aide, works at the Raven’s Nest Coffee House. Mendez has worked at Wendy’s for the last two years and plans to go to culinary school. Both have gotten their ServSafe certifications.

“I did not expect to come back here and teach other people,” Mendez said. “At first, I did not know anything. Now I know how to run a kitchen completely, how to do the proper cleaning, proper sanitation, proper cooking, temperature, everything. It’s insane how much I’ve learned here.”

Clewell–Clancy added, “In the beginning, I didn’t even know to call Chef (Cohen) ‘Chef.’ I just didn’t know what to do. The things he’s taught me to do have been really useful.”

Rebecca Rechkemmer attended the event with her daughter, Sarah. “We really enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun. Very hands on, great teaching, great community event,” said Rechkemmer.

Diners Cameron and Rachel Novak enjoyed the students’ cooking lesson. “I enjoyed taking part in the process in the kitchen and seeing how everything comes together,” Cameron said.

In the end, attendees appeared not only impressed with the students’ skills, but also left with some new recipes and full stomachs.