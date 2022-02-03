Culpeper academy's fair highlights school choice

Despite several inches of fresh snowfall, about 20 families braved the elements to attend a School Choice Week Fair held Saturday in Culpeper County.

Greeting them at Providence Bible Church were about 20 vendors, who shared information about the area’s private schools, homeschool options, curriculum representation and many other supplemental organizations.

“We have a dance studio and musical-instrument instruction, robotics and the Boy Scouts, preschool options and tutoring, and more,” organizer Teresa Murnock said in an interview. “We were disappointed with the weather, but we’re glad to be here for those families that need the information.”

The event was held in coordination with National School Choice Week, which was Jan. 23-29. It was the only School Choice Fair offered in the state, Murnock said.

A school administrator with King’s Light Christian Academy in Culpeper, Murnock said Saturday’s event was the first time that King’s Light has hosted such an event, coordinating it with National School Choice Week.

“We really hope it grows,” Murnock said of the fair. “It would be lovely to have surrounding counties participate more.”

A private Christian high school, King’s Light convenes three days a week in New Salem Baptist Church on Sperryville Pike in Culpeper. The other two days per week, students and faculty meet virtually.

“We firmly believe that parents are the main teachers of their children, and we come in as partners to walk alongside them for educational support,” Murnock said.

Amy Scruggs had a booth at the fair, offering her services in the Culpeper area for one-on-one tutoring for all grade levels. Though she works full time in Prince William County schools teaching English as a Second Language, Scruggs said demand has increased significantly as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted traditional teaching practices.

“I’ve seen such an enormous need this year for tutoring,” Scruggs said. “People started contacting me over the summer, asking me to help their child get back to where they should be in their learning.”

Locust Grove resident Dawnn Fletcher, who has been offering musical instruction since 2019, also staffed a booth. Ovation Youth Symphony Orchestra meets weekly under Fletcher’s direction, to give families a way for students to learn how to play an instrument if they cannot participate in public-school musical programs.

“My full-time job is a private musical-instrument instructor,” Fletcher said, adding that she is teaching 54 students online in Virginia and nationally. “Most of my students are homeschooled, but it’s nice to provide alternatives for families in any situation.”

Representatives from Heritage Child Development Center, a preschool that meets at Family Community Church at 120 Chestnut Drive in Culpeper, shared information about its programs for children 2-1/2 to 4 years old.

“Parents don’t have a lot of preschool options in the Culpeper region,” Heritage Administrator Lynn Albritton said. “We are careful to keep our facility and children safe and healthy, and give them a good solid learning foundation for the years that follow.”

Nearly 52 percent of U.S. parents considered or are considering new schools for their children, according to a National School Choice Week survey.

For two years during the pandemic, Americans have grappled with widespread illness, business and school closures, and masking and distancing requirements.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Senate on Thursday killed a bill backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have given the state more power to approve charter-school applications, as well as a Yougkin-backed bill to ban the teaching of “inherently divisive concepts” in public schools.

Murnock said parents are becoming more involved as school-choice issues churn through Virginia and the nation.

“The blessing of what we are seeing is the revival of parents getting engaged in the finer details of their children’s education and the impact it has on their child’s character development,” she said.

“In any format of educational structure—be it private, public or homeschooling—parents are the foundation and have the very precious role of training their children up in the core values and beliefs their family holds dear. Picking an education that fits in those parameters is what school choice is all about,” Murnock said.

Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writer Allison Brophy Champion contributed to this report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.