Culpeper adds 17 positive COVID-19 cases, one death in past week

Another 17 positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Culpeper in the past week with VDH recording 1,199 positive cases countywide as of Monday, Sept. 28.

The county’s death toll from the infectious respiratory disorder was 17 – one more than a week ago.

In Fauquier, 25 deaths were reported Monday – three more than on Sept. 21. Of those, 15 people died in Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center in Warrenton, accounting for the week’s three new deaths in the county. The nursing home reported the novel coronavirus outbreak Aug. 14.

As of Sept. 28, Brookside reported five residents actively positive in the facility, two more than last Monday but down from the dozen reported two weeks ago. VDH reported 93 total cases of Monday, the same as last Monday at the center, which was still listed among active outbreaks by VDH.

Statewide, 3,172 people had died from COVID-19 as of Monday, according to VDH. Cases rose by 2,160 across Virginia over the weekend with a total of 146,593 people testing positive since reporting began in March.