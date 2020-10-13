Culpeper adds 25 positive COVID-19 cases, another death in past week

Another 25 positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Culpeper in the past week with VDH recording 1,251 positive cases countywide as of Monday, Oct. 12.

Culpeper’s death toll from the infectious respiratory disorder was 18 people, one more than a week ago.

In Fauquier, 25 deaths were reported Monday, . unchanged for the past two weeks. Of those, 15 people previously died in Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported the novel coronavirus outbreak Aug. 14 and it was still listed as an active outbreak on Monday, going on nearly two months.

The nursing home reported five residents actively positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, Oct. 13, the same for the past two weeks and no new deaths. The facility has experienced 95 total cases, accounting for one new case since a week ago, according to VDH.