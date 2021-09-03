Culpeper adjusting school bus routes to address 'volume of requests and issues'

The Culpeper County Public Schools Transportation Department continues to work diligently to address bus requests and resolve transportation issues.

In an effort to address the volume of requests and issues, changes are being made, according to a school division news release and transportation update released Thursday.

These route changes should resolve most of the issues, the release stated.

Adjusted routes include current bus riders and students who did not previously apply for

bus transportation. The adjusted routes will be posted on the Culpeper Schools website by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and will take effect on Thursday, Sept. 9, the school division said.

In the meantime, staff is working through each individual issue and resolving them as quickly as possible.

If a student requires additional transportation assistance after the adjusted routes begin next Thursday, contact 540/825-5446 or transportation@ccpsweb.org.

"Thank you again for your patience," the school system said.