Culpeper Air Fest returns!

Thousands of spectators turned out Saturday for Culpeper's biggest event of the year, Air Fest, at Culpeper Regional Airport in Elkton. Above, a wingwalker from the Flying Circus in Bealeton gets set up to thrill the crowd by hanging from his ankles below the biplane's bottom wing. Look for more photos and coverage of Saturday's event in an upcoming edition of the Culpeper Star-Exponent.