Culpeper Air Fest's thunderous spectacle to return this weekend

After a year’s pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Culpeper Air Fest will return Saturday, Oct. 8, to Culpeper Regional Airport.
The free, locally produced festival celebrates the nation’s aviation heritage and aims to be a fun, family-friendly event. The airshow features “heart-stopping stunts and precision flying performed by historically significant aircraft and some of the nation’s best pilots,” Air Fest’s website says.
Many attendees are bound to be bitten by the “aviation bug,” Air Fest promises.
This year’s performers will include The Flying Circus Airshow; Chef Pitts Airshows, which flies Pitts Special aerobatic biplanes; Kevin Russo Airshows, which flies a North American Aviation T-6 “Texan” military trainer; Andrew King; Steve Nixon, who flies an R22; Manfred Radius Airshows, which flies aerobatic sailplanes; Scott Francis, who flies ultra-high performance MXS aircraft; the Warbird Flyover; aircraft modelers; and retired Marine Lt. Col. Art Nalls, who flies the only civilian-operated Harrier jump jet, which can take oﬀ and land vertically, yet ﬂy at near supersonic speeds.
If Saturday’s flying weather is poor, the Air Fest’s rain date is Sunday, October 10th. For updates, stay tuned to the festival’s website, culpeperairfest.com, and social media.
“The Culpeper Air Fest is the largest annual event in Culpeper, and we’re proud to announce an exciting lineup for 2021 after a year off due to Covid,” said Steve Nixon, a former Culpeper County supervisor who chairs the Air Fest. “This show is not only a fun day for the whole family, it’s a significant educational experience for future aviators as well.”
2021 is the fourth year that Air Fest has hosted classes in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) for Culpeper County Public Schools’ fifth- and sixth-grade students.
The classes exposed hundreds of students to aviation and green-asphalt technology, let them try their hand at various technical skills—including 3-D printing, computer coding and laser cutting—and taught them how aircraft are built and restored.
Germanna Community College’s Workforce Development Center and engineering department have been at the Air Fest all week, allowing Culpeper students to get virtual welding training, fly drone simulations and learn about 3-D printing and how emergency medical technicians run an ambulance.
Students also learned about aerodynamics and how to make a paper airplane. They visited STEM stations demonstrating drones, model airplanes, medical rescue and a vintage plane.
“It was with a lot of pride that Culpeper Air Fest saw the STEM program come back, with local schools and businesses working together to show the opportunities that may be available to students as they grow up,” said Ed Dalrymple Jr., president of Culpeper County’s Chemung Contracting Corp., a Mid-Atlantic civil and highway construction company. “I especially liked the partnership with the airport’s newest business, PHI Air Medical, and the emergency services section of Germanna Community College.”
Matthew Ortman, an instructional technology resource teacher at A.G. Richardson Elementary School, said the STEM event gets better and better each year.
“The quality and variety of the presentations allows every student to be reached regardless of their interest,” Ortman said Wednesday. “From health care to die casting to robotics to aviation, there was something for everyone.
“All of the stations were entertaining enough that hundreds of fifth-graders were happily occupied for three hours!” he said via email. “This is no small task.”
Organizers look forward to the festival’s STEM classes each year, and were glad to see 2021’s events happen after last year’s hiatus, Ortman said.
Ortmann and Randi Richards-Lutz, the school division’s Career and Technical Education director, expressed thanks to the classes’ coordinators and supporters.
“We are so fortunate to have this one-of-a-kind partnership between Culpeper County Public Schools and the Air Fest Foundation,” Richard-Lutz said. “What students learned this week, we can not replicate in the classroom, as it is an authentic, hands-on experience as the airport is bustling with its own activity.”
“Until this field trip, many students do not know we have our own airport and that in itself is quite a learning moment,” she added. “We hope that our students will come back with their families on Saturday to experience the Air Fest.”
The festival’s weeklong aviation journey culminates Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. when its gates open with a model-aircraft “buddy boxing” event hosted by the Culpeper Barnstormers. A radio-controlled jet will perform, and there will be a Hobby Hangar and radio-control demonstrations by a national champion.
Organizers canceled 2020’s Air Fest when they grew concerned about the odds of a fall spike in COVID-19 cases. “Without a vaccine currently available, we would not want to put anyone at risk at the largest annual gathering in Culpeper,” Chairman Nixon said then.
In 2019, thousands of people flocked to the 20th annual Culpeper Air Fest to enjoy its static aircraft displays, flyovers, food, antique planes and aviation chitchat.
