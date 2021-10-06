Culpeper Air Fest's thunderous spectacle to return this weekend

Matthew Ortman, an instructional technology resource teacher at A.G. Richardson Elementary School, said the STEM event gets better and better each year.

“The quality and variety of the presentations allows every student to be reached regardless of their interest,” Ortman said Wednesday. “From health care to die casting to robotics to aviation, there was something for everyone.

“All of the stations were entertaining enough that hundreds of fifth-graders were happily occupied for three hours!” he said via email. “This is no small task.”

Organizers look forward to the festival’s STEM classes each year, and were glad to see 2021’s events happen after last year’s hiatus, Ortman said.

Ortmann and Randi Richards-Lutz, the school division’s Career and Technical Education director, expressed thanks to the classes’ coordinators and supporters.

“We are so fortunate to have this one-of-a-kind partnership between Culpeper County Public Schools and the Air Fest Foundation,” Richard-Lutz said. “What students learned this week, we can not replicate in the classroom, as it is an authentic, hands-on experience as the airport is bustling with its own activity.”