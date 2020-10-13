Culpeper and Orange Democrats welcome Spanberger

It was all smiles inside Sunday when U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger came to Culpeper to cheer on about 50 local supporters as her re-election campaign enters the home stretch.
The 7th Congressional District’s freshman Democrat met with Culpeper and Orange residents for about an hour at a Culpeper County farm. Participants, who wore masks and mostly stayed physically distanced, called it “a great day of community” despite the rainy weather.
Bounding into the farm’s hay barn, Spanberger encouraged all those present inside—from the college-aged to senior citizens—to vote in this autumn’s general election and “to recognize how powerful our voices and our votes are in our democracy.”
The lawmaker expressed her appreciation to the military veterans, young campaign volunteers, and residents who lend their time and expertise to many community causes.
“This is such a consequential and important election and it is good to know I have the support of so many committed community members,” Spanberger said. “Thank you for all you do. We’ve got 23 more days until Election Day, but who’s counting?”
The Culpeper County Democratic Committee chose the venue to provide more room for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic than was available at the party’s headquarters in a local office park.
As of Saturday, 97,000 people had already cast early ballots in Virginia’s 7th District, Spanberger announced to cheers.
“Thousands of them are voters who did not vote in 2018,” she said. “Thousands of them are voters who are newly engaged, and focused on this election. ... With the early vote, we are spacing it out and making it safer for everyone.”
Spanberger noted that, among her signature issues, she has focused on lowering prescription-drug costs for Americans and prodded government and industry to provide more broadband connectivity in rural Virginia.
When she heads back to Washington in January 2021, she vowed, “I will continue to remain focused on these issues because it matters to our community, but also because it matters to our country’s ability to recover from the significant impacts that COVID-19 has had on our society, our economy and our schools.”
Noting that she likes to reach across the partisan aisle and build coalitions to get things done, Spanberger recalled she worked with Republicans to pass a bill to bring transparency to prescription-drug pricing and hold accountable pharmacy benefit managers, who control three-quarters of the nation’s drug supply chain.
The bill, which she called “a good first step,” passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a vote of 403-0.
It so happened that her 9-year-old daughter was with the congresswoman when the bill passed, she recounted.
A GOP colleague from Texas came up to them to congratulate Spanberger after the vote.
“Your mother just passed her first bill in Congress, in the House. Isn’t that exciting?” he said to her 9-year-old.
Her daughter smiled up at the man. He took off the U.S. flag pin on his suit jacket’s lapel, and gave it to the Virginian’s daughter.
“I want you to remember the day your mother passed her first bill,” he said.
In the barn, Spanberger’s fans applauded the story.
The lawmaker urged her supporters not to lose heart, even “at times when politics feel so negative and broken.”
“On some of the days when you look at the news and think it’s horrible, there are those glimmers, those bright spots when people who are committed to moving things forward are able to work together and do it earnestly,” she said.
The Democrats’ event was held the same afternoon as the Culpeper County Republican Committee hosted a campaign rally with John Pence, nephew of Vice President Mike Pence. Del. Nick Freitas, a Culpeper Republican who is challenging Spanberger, attended that rally.
