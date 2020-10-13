Culpeper and Orange Democrats welcome Spanberger

It so happened that her 9-year-old daughter was with the congresswoman when the bill passed, she recounted.

A GOP colleague from Texas came up to them to congratulate Spanberger after the vote.

“Your mother just passed her first bill in Congress, in the House. Isn’t that exciting?” he said to her 9-year-old.

Her daughter smiled up at the man. He took off the U.S. flag pin on his suit jacket’s lapel, and gave it to the Virginian’s daughter.

“I want you to remember the day your mother passed her first bill,” he said.

In the barn, Spanberger’s fans applauded the story.

The lawmaker urged her supporters not to lose heart, even “at times when politics feel so negative and broken.”

“On some of the days when you look at the news and think it’s horrible, there are those glimmers, those bright spots when people who are committed to moving things forward are able to work together and do it earnestly,” she said.

The Democrats’ event was held the same afternoon as the Culpeper County Republican Committee hosted a campaign rally with John Pence, nephew of Vice President Mike Pence. Del. Nick Freitas, a Culpeper Republican who is challenging Spanberger, attended that rally.

