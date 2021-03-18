Culpeper announces broadband expansion with CARES Act funds

Culpeper County continues to extend broadband internet service into unserved neighborhoods using $921,466 in “fast track” CARES Act federal dollars awarded last fall.
High speed internet is also coming soon to the Carver Center.
The first project extended existing Comcast infrastructure to 53 homes in the Culpeper Lakes neighborhood. Originally estimated to cost $487,217 the project was completed for $242,128.
The surplus grant funds worth $160,982 will allow Comcast to build out infrastructure to 38 additional residential units on Walnut Lane, Manor Drive and Kimber Lane off of Route 229 south of Rixeyville. Comcast will provide an additional $52,245 match to complete the expansion by June, according to a news release from the Culpeper County Office of Economic Development.
“We are excited that the grant we received will serve more Culpeper residents than we initially thought,” said Laura Loveday, Culpeper County Special Projects and Grants Administrator. “We know many other residents are waiting for improved internet options and we continue to pursue every avenue available to make sure that all homes in Culpeper have adequate internet access.”
Culpeper County will use the remaining $84,107 in CARES Act money to extend Comcast services to the Carver Center along U.S. Route 15. The historic facility will serve as a community public access wifi location, complementing existing vocational and agricultural training programs on the campus.
In addition, the Carver Center houses the Carver 4-County Museum and Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension Culpeper Office as well as 4-H.
“The Carver Center is very important to our community,” said Cedar Mountain District Supervisor Jack Frazier. “This is an excellent location to offer public internet access alongside the many educational programs that take place there. We know dedicated internet services are critical to the future revitalization plans for the Carver Center.”
Gary Deal, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman said in a statement, “Each internet construction project that takes place in Culpeper County brings us one step closer to our goal of internet access for all. I want to thank the Board of Supervisors and county staff for all their hard work regarding internet availability. We know just how vitally important this is to our community, both residences and businesses.”