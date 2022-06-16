Culpeper anticipation picks up for 7th District's GOP primary

Local interest in the Republican primary for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District is on the rise, Culpeper County Voter Registrar James Clements says.

“Interest in early voting has picked up in the last week,” Clements told the Culpeper Star-Exponent on Wednesday. “We’re approaching 200 in-person early voters. We’ve also received over 150 ballots back by mail.”

Saturday is the last day to vote early in the registrar’s office at 151 N. Main St., Suite 301, in downtown Culpeper.

“The deadline to request a ballot be mailed was last Friday, so anyone who wants to vote will need to come to our office by Saturday or plan to vote on Tuesday at their polling place,” Clements said.

On Tuesday, Culpeper County’s polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Our office is not open for voting on Election Day,” Clements said of his Main Street headquarters. “Voters should go to their polling place on Tuesday.”

Virginia’s Democratic party has already selected its 7th District nominee. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the two-term incumbent, was the only Democratic candidate who filed. The Nov. 8 general election between the GOP nominee and Spanberger is expected to be hotly contested and draw national interest.

As to next Tuesday’s primary, Clements said, “Your guess about turnout is as good as mine—I don’t even have a guess.”

“There aren’t any good parallels. Too many factors are unique to this election to make it comparable,” he said. “The last Republican primary for this congressional seat was in 2014, but Culpeper was much smaller then. There were only two candidates, and one of them was the incumbent.”

The GOP candidates include Gina Ciarcia, Derrick Anderson, David Ross, Stafford County Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and Prince William County Sheriff’s Deputy Yesli Vega.

That’s the order in which their names appear on the ballot, as determined by the state elections board, depending on when they filed to run.

With six GOP candidates on the ballot, Clements suggested voters look at the sample ballot before they go to a polling place.

“If someone knows they’re going to vote, but doesn’t know yet who they’re going to vote for, I’d encourage them to do their research before they go to the polls,” he said.

With the recent redistricting of the 7th, polling places have moved for some voters in Culpeper’s West Fairfax, East Fairfax, Eggbornsville and Lignum precincts, Clements noted. All of those voters were mailed a notice of the change, he said.

Last Saturday, the Culpeper County Republican Committee welcomed all the contenders to a breakfast meet-and-greet at Pepper’s Grill, where they mingled with the committee’s guests, talking with people one-on-one or in small groups.

Have a question about where to vote? Visit the Virginia Department of Elections website to check.

Earlier this year, the state Supreme Court shifted the 7th District from its base in suburban Richmond to Northern Virginia, with voters now concentrated in Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. The counties of Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle Caroline and King George, as well as the city of Fredericksburg, also are in the district.

