Culpeper-area briefs for Feb. 20, 2022

Brand to represent Grymes at Regional Spelling BeeA seventh grader at Grymes Memorial School in Orange took first place in two recent spelling bees.

Caroline Brand was School-Bee Champion as well as Private School Division Bee Champion, according to a school release. She will travel Feb. 26 to Fredericksburg to represent Grymes in the Free-Lance Star Regional Spelling Bee.

Fifth grader Kyra Vickers won second place the school-bee and division bee competitions. Tied for third place in the school-bee were seventh graders Landon Yauger and Michael Brand.

Recent RRHD COVID-19 updateFrom the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District as of Feb. 17: “The FDA has fully approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax) for people 18 years and older. The United States now has two fully approved vaccines to prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19.

“While COVID-19 cases in our district and state are on a welcome decline, certain populations are still at risk for severe complications from COVID-19 illness.

“The CDC recently released updated guidelines for immunocompromised individuals who are now eligible for a booster shot 2 months earlier than before. People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised:

“Pfizer/Moderna: Recommend an mRNA booster dose 3 months (instead of 5 months) after their last dose of their 3-dose primary series of an mRNA vaccine for a total of 4 doses.

“J&J: Recommend one dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, at least 4 weeks after the primary J&J, and one booster dose 2 months later (preferably mRNA) for a total of 3 doses.

“People who previously received passive COVID-19 antibody products (monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma) do not need to wait before getting the COVID-19 vaccine. They may receive the vaccine as soon as they have recovered and are no longer isolating.

“While there is much anticipation for young children to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, the FDA has postponed its planned meeting for this age group to await additional data from Pfizer on these trials. See Vaccines.gov and vdh.virginia.gov for testing sites and to search for vaccine records.”

President’s Day transportation breakRappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Monday, Feb. 21 due to President’s Day holiday.

Town offices closed MondayIn observance of George Washington’s Birthday, town of Culpeper offices will be closed this Monday, Feb. 21 and there will be no trash pickup. Refuse collection will resume Tuesday on its regular schedule.

Farewell address & Colored PatriotsCulpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Society of Sons of the American Revolution will recognize President George Washington’s Farewell Address and local Black Patriots who served with him in the Revolutionary War at 4 p.m. on his birthday, Feb. 22.

The public observance will happen in Yowell Meadow Park at the Culpeper Minutemen Monument & Charters of Freedom exhibit.

Neighborhood Watch, WednesdayThe Culpeper Police Dept. will host this meeting 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in the PD Community Room, 740 Old Brandy Rd.

It will start with a presentation of the Amazing Citizen Award to Ann Laster. Junior Perryman of the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department will be guest speaker, sharing about volunteer fire services and fire safety, followed by a live Q&A session.

Light refreshments and door prizes will be provided. All members of the community are invited to join this event and to bring a neighbor or friend.

Book signing by local children’s authorLois Griffin Powell, author of “Samantha’s Big Challenge,” will give readings at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. this Monday, Feb. 21 at Spelled Ink, 132 W. Main St. in the town of Orange.

Sales, signing, and a raffle will follow each reading. Children will receive a small gift of a coloring page or sticker. This book reading will also be a virtual event. There will be games and chances to win gift cards to Spelled Ink and ebooks from the author.

StageWorks players getting back on stageAfter a brief holiday hiatus, Windmore Foundation for the Arts’ theater performing group StageWorks is getting back into the swing of things with two new productions. Southern Fried Nuptials by Osborn and Eppler will run Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24.

Auditions for StageWorks’ next murder mystery dinner theater production will be happening in mid-March, with performances scheduled at the end of May. See windmorefoundation.org and watch social media for the latest on these performances and other workshops.