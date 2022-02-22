Culpeper-area briefs for Feb. 22, 2022

COVID-19 and heart health program

The public is invited to free Health Matters program at noon today, Feb. 22 at Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper.

Dr. J. Cullen Hardy, a cardiologist at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, will answer questions on COVID-19 and heart health. The talk will be held in the café. Masks are encouraged. wpropps@culpeperwellness.org or 540/445-5388.

This is the first Health Matters program in two years, since the start of the pandemic.

Town of Culpeper govt. meetings this week

The Town Council Personnel & Ordinance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. today, Feb. 22 followed by Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development, in the Economic Development Center 803 S. Main St.

The Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 23 followed by the Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee. The Architectural Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the same location.

The Public Transportation Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Virginia Regional Transit, 1099 Brandy Knoll Ct. in Culpeper.

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, Town Council will host a special meeting with the planning commission on the zoning & subdivision ordinance and draft zoning map update. The meeting will be held in the community room at Culpeper Police Dept. on Old Brandy Road. See agendas and documents at Town of Culpeper Boardocs.

Need of the Week: tuna noodle casserole ingredients

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are the ingredients to make tuna noodle casserole: canned tuna, egg noodles and cream of mushroom soup. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Green Beret vet, congressional candidate is speaker for Madison GOP Women

Derrick Anderson, 7th District Congressional candidate, will be the Guest Speaker at Madison County Republican Women’s dinner meeting 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd. in Madison.

Anderson a native of Spotsylvania County and was in the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Tech. He is a former Special Forces Green Beret with six tours of duty overseas, including in Afghanistan, Iraq, and various countries throughout the Middle East.

Following his time in the Army, Derrick graduated with his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center in 2019. He clerked for two separate federal judges where he worked on a variety of civil and criminal cases. Derrick also served in the White House during President Trump’s Administration in the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The dinner menu for the night will feature corn beef and cabbage, with great side and desserts by MCRW members. Dinner donation/$10. Everyone is invited to attend. Questions? 540/923-4109.

Festival school band concerts this week

The Culpeper County High School and Culpeper Middle School Festival Band Concert will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the CCHS Auditorium.

The Eastern View High School and Floyd T. Binns Middle School Festival Band Concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the EVHS Auditorium.