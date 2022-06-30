Culpeper area celebrates America's 246th birthday

Independence Day in Culpeper carries with it particular significance since some of the country’s original freedom fighters, the Minutemen who marched off to fight the British, come from these parts. Local celebrations abound for the Independence Day weekend celebrating America’s 246th birthday as free nation.

Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Today

Fireworks in Orange

: gates open at 6 p.m. in Booster Park, next to the airport on Route 20, for the annual Playin’ in the Park celebration. Live music, touch-a-truck, food vendors and fireworks at dark. Picnics, blankets, lawn chairs, leashed pets welcome. No alcohol. Free, parking donations to support OCHS football.

1st Friday

: get the weekend started in All-American Downtown Culpeper at a National Zip Code Day event 4-9 p.m. at the Depot. A plethora of in-store specials along with The Teeny Tiny Farm petting zoo and pony rides, live music and Sandy’s face painting.

Saturday

Wrangler Campout

: WAR Craft Brewery in Rapidan is celebrating Independence Day Weekend with its own version of summer camp. Jeepers can bring their overlanding set-up and show off, trade and sell old gear.

Legion fundraiser

: Bald Top Brewery in Madison County is hosting an Independence Day celebration. Gates open at noon, free admission, live music and fireworks at dusk with proceeds to support Madison American Legion high school scholarship fund.

Monday-July 4

Town of Culpeper party

: the fun starts at 8 a.m. with the Freedom 5K originating from the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church on West Street; head down to Yowell Meadow Park for a variety of family activities—children’s kayaking on the pond (10-2); food and variety vendors (11-8); Patriotic Presentation at 1 p.m. at the Charters of Freedom in Yowell Meadow with a flyover from the Capital Wing; moon bounce, rock wall and hayrides in the park 1-7:30 and live music by Mo Safren & Friends at 4:30 p.m.

Hot rods on display

: The Freedom Car & Bike Show, a fundraiser for Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services or CARS, will be held on East Davis Street 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring an awesome display of classic cars and bikes.

Masons open house

: Fairfax Lodge No. 43 AF & AM, upstairs at 209 E. Davis St. in Culpeper, is hosting an open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Complimentary cold water, hot dogs and popsicles. The public is invited to learn more about the historic organization, which has been a part of Culpeper history since 1794.

Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

: 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. on the steps of the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop in Fredericksburg. Free and open to the public.

Fourth of July Story Time

: 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on the lawn at Rising Sun Tavern in Fredericksburg. Costumed interpreters will read children’s books on the American Revolution at the authentic tavern originally home to George Washington’s brother. Free and open to the public. Tavern tours available for a free.

Wings-n-Things Shindig

: Join Beer Hound Brewery, next to the Depot, for an All-American observance of grilling wings and other things, featuring Uncle Andy’s Awesome Sauce and chicken nuggets for the lil’ ones.

4th at Great Meadows

: Gates open 5 p.m. at this Fauquier County horse racing venue featuring corn hole toss, sack races, face painting, tug-of war, games, entertainment, polo exhibitions and hat and tailgate competitions with prizes for the most creative. Picnics welcome, food trucks and beer garden on site with an extraordinary fireworks display at dusk. Fee to enter. Rain or shine. No pets.

Pyrotechnics

: end the day by watching fireworks from above Rockwater Park, starting around 9:15 p.m.; no public viewing in the park, which will be closed beginning at 5 p.m.

Fireworks viewing spot and festivities

: Culpeper United Methodist Church, across from Rockwater Park, will welcome fireworks spectators as it welcomes its new pastor. The church event will run 4-10 p.m. featuring corn hole, Gaga ball, music, volley ball, face painting, free hotdogs, water and popsicles.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.