Culpeper-area church briefs for Nov. 27, 2020

Church, Masons aid Orange food pantryBarboursville Baptist Church, with joint funding from Barboursville Masonic Lodge 112 and Orange Masonic Independent Lodge 138, recently delivered more than 4,200 pounds of food to the local Love Outreach Food Pantry in Orange.
Steve and Paulette Turner, Kroger Manager Jason DeLaura and Gibson Rentals assisted with the purchases and delivery.
Winter Heat Shelter makes plansThe Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter will be operating this winter, but in a bit different way.
Homeless individuals and families are being sheltered safely in non-congregate settings through a COVID grant program managed by the Culpeper Housing and Shelter Service.
The Heat Shelter, hosted in recent previous years at St. Luke Lutheran, will focus on providing meals for the folks in that program from Nov. 29 to March 20.
The shelter ministry expects to serve 45 to 70 people each evening. It will provide much of the food and materials. The ministry continues to raise funds to meet that goal. This partnership promotes safety for those being served as well as the volunteers who are serving.
To donate or for details, message Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter on Facebook.
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week: canned meat and Pop TartsThe Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand.
This week’s specific needs are canned meat: chicken, ham, tuna, Spam/ Treet, Pork & Beans, Pop Tarts and bar soap.
The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net. Details? Email culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
Sunday services at Culpeper Baptist
Culpeper Baptist will host in-person services at 9 a.m. this Sunday, Nov. 29, in the worship center at the church, 318 S. West St. Enter through the courtyard doors only.
At 10 a.m., there will be a livestream from the sanctuary and The Culpeper. Converge Band is leading services this week. At 11:15 a.m., there will be an in-person service in the church sanctuary. Enter through the front doors only.
To attend in-person services, church attendees must wear a mask and follow health guidelines posted at https://culpeperbaptist.org/worship-schedule.
For details, email dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org.
Sermon will be “Prayer & Worship: Testimony Sunday”Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus (in the worship center or outside), 16088 Rogers Road. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Nov. 29, is, “Prayer & Worship: Testimony Sunday.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade available during both services. Registration required at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events.
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.
Orange Presbyterian holiday bazaarA holiday bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Orange Presbyterian Church, 162 W. Main St. in the town of Orange.
Hand-crafted gifts, greenery, food and much more will be sold, with proceeds to benefit Christian Emergency Council, Habitat for Humanity and the OPC Weekday School.
The health and safety of everyone involved with the bazaar is organizer’s top concern—both shoppers and volunteers. The Bazaar will be laid out so shoppers can maintain social distancing.
A Church Safety Team will also be on hand to ensure everything is sanitized and check temperatures of all who enter. See orangepc.org/bazaar for details.
Drive-in Christmas concert in OrangeOrange Baptist Church will host a drive-in Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, in the field at 730 James Madison Highway, across from Round Hill Inn in the town of Orange.
Enjoy familiar carols performed by The Miller Trio (Alan, Brent and Bill Miller) and Kate Allen and Theresa Klopp. They will be accompanied by Danielle Scott and Martha Mikula on piano.
All are welcome to join in the audience’s carol singalong!
Please invite family, friends and neighbors to this ‘live music’ drive-in Christmas concert. The rain date is Sunday, Dec. 13.
Widow’s Group lunch at Luigi’s
The Widow’s Group of Reformation Lutheran Church of Culpeper will host lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Luigi’s, in Culpeper’s Southgate Shopping Center. Seating will be socially distant. Widows of all ages are invited.
This is a time to share concerns and just enjoy being together. Each month, the group meets at a different restaurant. Message the RLC Facebook page for details.
Overseas Missions seeks host familiesOverseas Students Missions at the University of Virginia is looking for American churches, families and individuals who will open their homes to international students for the holidays.
As American students leave the University of Virginia grounds for an extended Winter Break this year, international students are again left behind. So, Overseas Students Mission, International Students Inc. and many others are reaching out.
Those interested in opening their homes over the holidays to international students should contact th eRev. Bill Bray directly at 434/227-0811.
Donations for the program are also needed and can be sent to Overseas Students Mission, Box 6511, Charlottesville, VA 22906.
Blue Ridge Chorale sets holiday concertThe Blue Ridge Chorale of Culpeper will present its 2020 Christmas Concert virtual this year at brcsings.com from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2.
The community is invited to watch and sing along from the comfort of their own homes. Online donations gratefully accepted.
C. Alexander Smith is artistic director of the chorale, Melanie Bolas is assistant director and Brittany Bach is accompanist.
Holiday drive for infants and toddlersThis Christmas Got 2 M.O.V.E! ministry is partnering with Culpeper YoungLives this year to present Christmas gifts to 13 local infants and toddlers.
The community is invited to join the effort of the Rev. Adrian Sledge’s church and the local program, which mentors teenage moms with donations to the cash app $Got2Move or in the mail to G.O.T. To Move at Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701.
Beulah Baptist invites worshippers
Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper invites the community to join Wednesday-night Bible study via conference call at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Leviticus. Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Online Sunday Worship service starts at 9:30 a.m., with Pastor Pitts delivering the morning message. Use assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call, 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting ID.
Alum Spring church holds outdoor services
Alum Spring Baptist welcomes everyone to worship every Sunday morning in person. The church hopes worship services will be a blessing to individuals and families this Sunday and also during this time of year.
The services are held outside under our pavilion (weather permitting) or the fellowship hall and can be viewed on You Tube, www.alumspringbaptist.org and Alum Springs Baptist on Facebook.
The beautiful church is located at 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper County. Masks may be worn and are available for those that want them, and there is social distancing when possible.
Sunday morning worship starts at 11 a.m. During services, children’s church is available for ages 5-12. The church also offers three Bible studies, at 5 p.m. Sunday, and 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone is welcome.
With Thanksgiving Day recently celebrated, “May we remember and give thanks and praise to God for all of our abundant blessings this year,” the church said.
For details, contact the church secretary at 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net.
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Sunday worship and virtual services{/strong}
Free Union Baptist hosts Sunday services at 10 a.m. in the church parking lot, 21649 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper.
Services are also broadcast live on Facebook and Instagram. To tune into morning worship and prayer and Bible study, call 712/770-4010 and use access code 666381.
Virtual Morning Prayer is held at 6 a.m. each morning.
The Rev. Keith Sherard will also be teaching Virtual Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!