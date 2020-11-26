Culpeper-area church briefs for Nov. 27, 2020

As American students leave the University of Virginia grounds for an extended Winter Break this year, international students are again left behind. So, Overseas Students Mission, International Students Inc. and many others are reaching out.

Those interested in opening their homes over the holidays to international students should contact th eRev. Bill Bray directly at 434/227-0811.

Donations for the program are also needed and can be sent to Overseas Students Mission, Box 6511, Charlottesville, VA 22906.

Blue Ridge Chorale sets holiday concertThe Blue Ridge Chorale of Culpeper will present its 2020 Christmas Concert virtual this year at brcsings.com from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2.

The community is invited to watch and sing along from the comfort of their own homes. Online donations gratefully accepted.

C. Alexander Smith is artistic director of the chorale, Melanie Bolas is assistant director and Brittany Bach is accompanist.

Holiday drive for infants and toddlersThis Christmas Got 2 M.O.V.E! ministry is partnering with Culpeper YoungLives this year to present Christmas gifts to 13 local infants and toddlers.