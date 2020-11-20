Culpeper area church news for Nov. 20, 2020

Food Closet Need of the Week: soup and crackersThis week, the Culpeper Food Closet is in need of any kind of soups: chunky, Ramen, single serve cups, and crackers in sleeves.

The Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and is continuing to serve the community while social distancing. For information and ideas on how to help, see ststephensculpeper.net, on Facebook or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.

Beulah Baptist servicesBeulah Baptist Church of Culpeper invites the community to join Wednesday night Bible study via conference call at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Leviticus. Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.

On-line Sunday Worship service will start at 9:30 a.m. with Pastor Pitts delivering the morning message. Use assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call, 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D.

Alum Spring Baptist ChurchAlum Spring Baptist welcomes everyone to worship every Sunday morning in person. The church hopes worship services will be a blessing to individuals and families this Sunday and also during this time of year.