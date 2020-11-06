Culpeper area church news for Nov. 6, 2020

Holiday drive for Culpeper YoungLives infants and toddlersThis Christmas Got 2 M.O.V.E! ministry is partnering with Culpeper YoungLives this year to present Christmas gifts to 13 local infants and toddlers.
The community is invited to join the effort of the Rev. Adrian Sledge’s church and the local program that mentors teenage moms with donations to the cash app $Got2Move or in the mail to G.O.T. To Move at P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701.
Local bus trip for ‘Queen Esther’ at Sight & Sound TheaterEbenezer Baptist Church member Bettie Lue Turner is organizing a bus trip from Culpeper to see “Queen Esther” at Sight & Sound Theatre in Lancaster, Penn.
The bus will depart at 9 a.m. on Dec. 5. Cost is $160 and includes bus fare, tickets to the live play and all you-can-eat-meal after at Hershey Farm Restaurant. The theater is operating at limited capacity and with pandemic health restrictions in place.
The heroine of the Old Testament book of the Bible named for her, Esther is a young Jewish woman living in exile in the Persian diaspora, who through her youth and beauty becomes queen of the Persian Empire, and then by her wits and courage saves the Jewish people from destruction, according to Jewish Women’s Archive online.
Contact Turner at 540/825-6954, to reserve a seat on the bus for the theatrical day trip.
Munching for Missions homemade food Sunday at Culpeper PresbyterianCulpeper Presbyterian is holding in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the church sanctuary, 215 S. Main St.
Churchgoers are asked to please wear masks and allow the elders to seat them upon arrival. The service will be livestreamed on YouTube at culpresbyvideos.
The Presbyterian Women will host a physically distanced “Munching for Missions” homemade food fundraiser this Sunday Nov. 8 after morning worship.
Select from desserts, chili, soups, casseroles, pies, preserves, baked goods, and holiday specialties available for purchase in $5 increments between $5 and $20. Bring exact cash or a check. Attendees must wear a mask and keep their distance. Don’t miss it!
The Zoom Sunday School schedule for Culpeper Presbyterian is: 11:15 a.m. Adults; Noon elementary students and 12:30 p.m. Youth Sunday School. At 7 p.m. Thursdays, the Soul Sisters meet on Zoom. For information, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
Wayland Thanksgiving Turkey Drive for needy familiesThe Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association invites the community to participate in a Thanksgiving Turkey Drive for needy families this holiday season now through Nov. 22.
The Culpeper-based Baptist Association is encouraging churches and businesses to donate turkeys and hams for families in need. Or send monetary donations to: Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. Rixeyville, VA 22737 Memo line: “Thanksgiving turkeys.
Supporters can pledge turkeys and hams or money through Nov. 18. Food will be distributed 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Wayland Blue Ridge Center.
To make arrangements to drop off turkeys or hams or for information, contact Activity Coordinator Nan Butler Roberts at 540/661-2013 or Women’s Auxiliary President Charlotte Johnson at 540/987-3340 or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
“Any consideration you can give will be greatly appreciated. Together, we make the difference,” the Association stated.
The Rev. Dr. Bernardo Snipes is Association Moderator and the Rev. Eugene Triplett is Executive Board Chairman.
Community coat drive Saturday in town of MadisonAntioch Baptist is hosting a community coat drive and giveaway 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 7 at the church, 1165 Mud Rd. in the town of Madison.
Donations of new and gently used coats were accepted until Nov. 4 at the church and in the offices of Madison County Parks & Recreation, 199 Primary School Dr. For information, contact Frankie Lewis 540/718-0190.
Holiday grief workshopGrieving the death of a loved one this year? Does the mere thought of the holidays fill you with dread?
Culpeper Baptist Church is offering a pair of two-hour workshops at 7:00 p.m. Nov. 13 and 10:00 a.m. Nov. 14 to help people who are grieving loved ones navigate the upcoming holidays. The class will teach practical coping strategies and helpful hints.
The workshop is structured to include a holiday-themed video session as well as time for group discussion. Participants can lessen the emotional impact of the holidays by knowing ahead of time what to expect and by being prepared to face the holiday gatherings with a measure of peace and assurance. Attendees will learn practical, hope-inspiring ways to survive the unique stresses of the holiday season. Masks are required, CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Drive-by prayer boxOak Shade United Methodist is accepting prayer requests in a drive-by prayer box located outside of the church.
Drive by, drop in your requests and the church will raise it in prayer. Oak Shade UMC is located at 9066 Rixeyville Rd. in Rixeyville.
Alum Spring Baptist ChurchAlum Spring Baptist welcomes everyone to worship every Sunday morning in person. The church hopes worship services will be a blessing to individuals and families this Sunday and also during this time of year.
The services are held outside under our pavilion (weather permitting) or the fellowship hall and can be viewed on You Tube, www.alumspringbaptist.org and Alum Springs Baptist on Facebook. The beautiful church is located at 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper County. Masks may be worn and are available for those that want them and there is social distancing when possible.
Sunday morning worship starts at 11:00 am. During services, children’s church is available for ages 5-12. The church also offers three Bible studies: 5 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Everyone is welcome.
With Veteran’s Day approaching on Nov. 11, the church offered a, “Thank You to our Service Men and Women, who have and are still serving our great Country.”
For information, contact the church secretary at 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net.
Sunday morning worship and virtual servicesFree Union Baptist hosts Sunday services at 10 a.m. in the church parking lot, 21649 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper.
Services are also broadcast live on Facebook and Instragram. To tune into morning worship and prayer and Bible Study, call 712/770-4010 and use access code: 666381.
Virtual Morning Prayer is held at 6 a.m. each morning and the Rev. Keith Sherard will also be teaching Virtual Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
Centering Prayer & Noonday PrayerSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in downtown Culpeper hosts Centering Prayer Group at 11 a.m. Wednesdays on Zoom followed by 12 p.m. Noonday Prayer. Find the Zoom meeting links at ststephensculpeper.net and on Facebook. Contact the church office to request invitations for other Zoom activities and information at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
Open for worshipThe sanctuary is open for worship at Culpeper Community Church of God, located at 11617 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper. All welcome to join Sunday service at 11:00 a.m. Worship is also available in the parking lot through transmission on FM radio. The service is also live streamed on Facebook at Culpeper Community Church of God.
Christ Anglican in OrangeAll are warmly welcomed to worship, in-person or via live stream, at Christ Anglican Church, 153 E. Main St., across from 7-Eleven, in the town of Orange. Jesus brings grace, healing, and hope to all who turn to Him.
Come and see. Sunday services are at 10 a.m. See christanglicanfellowship.org.
Livestream, in-person Sunday services at Culpeper BaptistCulpeper Baptist will host in-person services at 9 a.m. this Sunday, Nov. 8 in the worship center at the church, 318 S. West St. Enter through the courtyard doors only.
At 10 a.m., there will be a livestream from the sanctuary and The Culpeper followed at 11:15 a.m. with an in-person service in the church sanctuary. Enter through the front doors only.
To attend in person services, church attendees must wear a mask and follow health guidelines posted at https://culpeperbaptist.org/worship-schedule/ For information, contact dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org.
Reformation Lutheran services on Facebook and in personReformation Lutheran is holding in-person services, with health restrictions in place, at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and at 8 a.m. on Sundays at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The church is also hosting online worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live and Wednesday Bible Study Worship at 7 p.m. on FB Live. Make reservations for in-person service at 540/825-1376 or info@culpeperlutherans.org. Wednesday services at held at noon in the church. Just drop in. Distancing and masks required.
Sermon: ‘Heart Throb’Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus (in the worship center or outside), 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Nov. 8 is, “Heart Throb.”
The church holds a Children’s Program for age 3 to 5th grade during both services. Nursery for babies-age 2 available at 10:30 a.m. service only. Registration required at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.
