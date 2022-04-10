Culpeper-area community briefs for April 10, 2022

Spring fashion show today downtown

Rusty Willow Boutique is hosting a fashion show to benefit the Parkinson’s Foundation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at The Refinery, 120 W. Culpeper St.

Tickets cost $30 and include light refreshments and light fare.

Railroad to close crossings Monday

The at-grade railroad crossings on East Spencer, East Chandler and East Stevens streets in the town of Culpeper will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Monday, April 11, for rail maintenance. They will remain closed to all traffic until work is complete.

Norfolk Southern said the crossings may be closed for two consecutive days.

Motorists must take alternate routes and plan for delays because of expected traffic disruption throughout town. Questions? Call 540/825-0285.

REC to honor line workers April 11

Nationwide, there are some 120,000 electric-line workers. At Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, about 130 line workers are responsible for keeping power flowing all the time.

They maintain more than 17,000 miles of power lines across portions of 22 Virginia counties. Their job goes far beyond climbing utility poles to repair a wire, the cooperative said in a statement.

Today’s line workers are information experts who can pinpoint power outages from miles away, REC said. Crews use laptops, tablets, drones and other technologies to map outages, survey damage and troubleshoot problems.

“The essential work our line workers do every day, be it a mild spring day or the toughest environments imaginable, is critical to grid reliability,” John Arp, REC’s chief engineering and grid operations officer, said. “Without exceptional dedication and commitment of these hard-working men and women, we would not have the reliable electricity that we rely on for everyday life.”

By posting #thankalineman on social media April 11, join REC in showing appreciation for line workers and the essential work they do every day.

Culpeper school events April 11-27

This month’s Culpeper County Public Schools calendar:

•April 11—School Board Finance Committee Meeting, EVHS, 5:15 pm

•April 11—Regular School Board Meeting, EVHS, 6 pm

•April 12—Tri M Music Recital, CCHS Auditorium, 6 pm

•April 13—School Board Capital Planning Committee Meeting, FTBMS Conference Room, 8:30 am

•April 13—Senior Job Fair, CTEC Campus, 9 am–noon, 12th-graders only

•April 19—BOS Public Hearing on Proposed FY23 Budget, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 7 pm

•April 25–School Board Regular Work Session, CCHS Studio, 6 pm

•April 26—School Board Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway Suite 201, 8 am

•April 27—E Squared Preliminaries, CTEC, (not open to the public) All Day

VDOT to shore up part of Afton Mtn.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will begin a preventive project Monday, April 11, to shore up part of Afton Mountain just beneath the scenic-view overlook near mile marker 100 on I-64 eastbound and above U.S. 250 westbound (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in Nelson County.

VDOT will close access to both overlooks. At the onset, U.S. 250 will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic controlled by flaggers. Once concrete barriers are in place, VDOT will open that road section to two lanes for eastbound and westbound traffic.

Engineers first identified the area as a problem spot in spring 2021. VDOT constantly monitors rock outcroppings near roads by watching for movement and comparing photographs, taken over time, to detect changes.

Stabilizing the mountainside will involve drilling deep into the rock with bolts to secure a special mesh that will keep the outcropping in place. It will cost about $197,000.

Rockfish Gap Turnpike will remain open during the work, which—weather permitting—will be completed in about a month.

Hands-On History happening Wednesday

On foot, children ages 2-5 will take a field trip to downtown’s La Bee Da Loca shop for the latest “Hands on History” program at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, via the Museum of Culpeper History.

The museum’s free, interactive series of children’s programming brings fun facts, objects and activities out of the past to local families today. The series is held monthly on the second Wednesday, featuring a different craft inspired by local history.

Spring’s start means that the bees are back in business. Come learn this week about the different roles these amazing little creatures play. You might even spot the queen bee at La Bee Da Loca.

Reserve a spot at culpepermuseum.com or contact education@culpepermuseum.com and 540-829-1749.

A REC’s Power of Change grant sponsored this program.

Lego building and science focus at EHES

Emerald Hill Elementary School hosted a family STEM night March 24.

Families were invited to participate in a variety of science, technology, engineering and math activities in the gym.

Activities included Lego building, Ozobots, Beebots, Bubble Cubes, Paper Airplanes, DIY Catapults and more.

Emerald Hill would like to thank all of the hard-working teachers, staff, volunteers and participants who made the event a big success.

FredNats game to name Robinson essay winners

The local winners of five $1,042 Jackie Robinson Essay Contest scholarships for classes at Germanna Community Colege will be announced April 15, the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking Major League Baseball’s color line.

The announcement will take place at FredNats game at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way. As a boy growing up in Brooklyn, FredNats owner Art Silber befriended Robinson in 1947.

The essay contest was open to juniors and seniors at high schools in Culpeper, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Orange, King George, Madison, and Caroline, and the city of Fredericksburg.

Winning essays will explain how the student used one of the values Robinson said were key to his success in the face of extreme challenges to deal with a problem in their own life: courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment, and excellence.