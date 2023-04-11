Tax Day fried chicken dinner in Richardsville

Don’t give all your money to the IRS, spend a little for a Fried Chicken Dinner, 4-7 p.m. this Saturday, April 15 at Richardsville Volunteer Fire Dept. & Rescue.

Follow the signs for eat-in or Carry-Out, cost is $10/adults, $5/kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger free with an adult.

Questions? Contact 540/399-1122.

Community services board meets today

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting at 4 p.m. today at its offices, located at 15361 Bradford Road in Culpeper.

Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540/825-3100, ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Spanberger telephone town hall Wednesday

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will host her 46th public telephone town hall on Wednesday focused on a range of issues facing Virginia’s families, communities, and economy. Call in 833/380-0670 or watch at spanberger.house.gov/live and at her congressional Facebook page.

Spanberger will take questions and deliver an update on recent priorities in the U.S. House — including her work to address supply chain issues across Virginia’s economy, her role in 2023 Farm Bill negotiations, and her efforts to crack down on cartels. During last month’s telephone town hall, more than 8,900 Virginians tuned into the conversation.

“As spring begins across Virginia, I’m looking forward to hearing more feedback, ideas, and concerns from the Virginians I serve,” said Spanberger in a statement. “These events are always fantastic opportunities to make sure our government is responsive to the people. By maintaining these open and frank dialogues, we can better inform our work to keep Virginia strong — and I look forward to many Virginians joining the conversation on Wednesday night.”

Local government meetings this week

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Building & Grounds Committee meets at 9 a.m. today in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. The Rules Committee meeting is at 10 a.m.

The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 in the county administration building. On the agenda is a proposal to increase building height maximum height for light industry developments from 45-feet to 75-feet for data centers.

The commission will also hear a request from North Ridge Culpeper Solar for a conditional use permit to operate a utility-scale 26 megawatt solar facility on 355 acres, zoned Agricultural-1, located off of Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Approximately 252 of those acres will be actual panel and equipment area. Watch the planning commission livestream on Culpeper Media Network.

Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the county administration building. Watch the livestream on Culpeper Media Network. Agenda and documents are at Culpeper County and Town of Culpeper on Boarddocs.

Need of the week: canned fruit, powdered milk

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs of the week are: Pop Tarts, individual oatmeal packs, granola bars, cold cereal, powdered milk and canned fruit.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off donations 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Upcoming School Division Events April 11–21

April 10-April 14–No School for Staff and Students: Spring Break

April 13–Virginia School Board Association Hot Topic Conference, Charlottesville, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

April 20–Culpeper County High School Band Spring Concert, Auditorium, 6 p.m.

April 21–Culpeper County Public Schools Special Games, CCHS Broman Field, 9:30 a.m.

Let’s Volunteer Month in full swingThe PATH Foundation is excited to announce the 6th Annual Volunteer Hub “Let’s Volunteer Month” is taking place now into early May.

The community-wide volunteering event is designed to support collaboration and local nonprofits in Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper. The Volunteer Hub has partnered with dozens of local organizations to offer a wide variety of projects with opportunities for everyone, in spite of age or experience.

At present, nearly 50 different projects are part of the event. Organizations that submitted a volunteer project were eligible to receive $1,000 for their project, and volunteers that sign up to attend a volunteer opportunity will receive a Let’s Volunteer baseball cap in appreciation.

“One of the great things about this community-wide focus on volunteering is the way it brings people together for a good cause,” said PATH president and CEO, Christy Connolly. “There is really a project for everyone, whether you want to volunteer on your own, with family, with your church or with friends. In previous years, we’ve had as many as 500 folks get out and get their hands dirty. This year, we hope to continue the tradition, and keep improving the health and vitality of our community.”

To date, more than 6,500 community members have volunteered their time through letsvolunteer.org. To find the perfect project, click on the Let’s Volunteer banner to sign up and receive details and location on a chosen project. Questions? Contact llauritzen@pathforyou.org and @pathforyou.

Free pasta dinner tonight in Jeffersonton

The Jeffersonton Community Center is having a free pasta dinner at 6:30 p.m. tonight followed by their semiannual member meeting at 7 p.m. All current, former or future members are encouraged to attend and learn about what the center will be doing in the coming year.