Culpeper-area community briefs for April 12, 2022

Teacher, Support Staff of the Year celebrated at CCS

Culpeper Christian School recognized two outstanding members of its staff this past Friday. Voted on by their peers, Mrs. Dawnette Willems was awarded “Teacher of the Year” and Miss Anna Shimomura as “Support Staff of the Year”.

Willems teaches second grade at CCS and Shimomura (known to staff and students as “Miss Shim”) works in the front office.

Both ladies are invaluable members of the CCS family, according to a school release.

“Through their smiles, words of encouragement, and expertise in their areas, they demonstrate their commitment and also the love of Christ. Culpeper Christian School is blessed and honored to have them on staff.”

Public hearing tonight on town boundary line adjustment

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. today, April 12 at county administration, 302 N. Main St.

The Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. followed by Rules at 9:30 a.m. and the Personnel Committee at 10 a.m.

Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the county administration building.

On the agenda is a public hearing on incorporation of additional areas into the Town by boundary line adjustments.

These areas proposed for inclusion in the town, effective July 1, are located 1) along the southern border of the Town, an area on Lover’s Lane, Crossroad Parkway, and Industrial Road; 2) along the southern border of the Town, an area between Lover’s Lane and US Route 29, east of the railroad right-of-way, including Hampton Inn and 84 Lumber; 3) and on the northeast border of the Town, an area on either side of Bradford Road, Brandy Road and Braggs Corner Road north of the railroad, including Culpeper Wood Preservers and Quarles Fleet Fueling.

Watch the town council meeting at Culpeper Media Network livestream.

Dementia Friends Info Session today

This Aging Together program will be held noon to 1 p.m. today, April 12 on Zoom.

Dementia Friends USA is a global movement changing the way people think, act, and talk about dementia. Developed by the Alzheimer’s Society in the United Kingdom, the Dementia Friends in the U.S. helps everyone in a community understand what dementia is and how it affects people.

To become a Dementia Friend, volunteers participate in a Dementia Friends Information Session as is being held today. Participants will learn five key messages about dementia and a bit about what it’s like to live with dementia.

Free event offered in partnership with Piedmont Education Dementia Committee, Leading Age and Dementia Friends Virginia. Register at agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html

Need of the Week: canned greens, beans and veggies

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are canned greens: collard, mixed, mustard and turnip; canned beans: baked, pinto, lima and black and canned veggies: corn, peas, carrots, beets and mixed.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Concert tonight at CCHS

The Tri M Music Recital will be held at 6 p.m. on April 12 in the auditorium at Culpeper County High School.

BOS closed meeting today in Orange

The Orange County Board of Supervisors will meet in closed session for a consultation with legal counsel at 4 p.m. today in Orange County Public Safety Building, 11282 Government Center Dr. in Orange.