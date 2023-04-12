Culpeper County Parks & Recreation programs

A variety of activities including summer camps, are currently available for registration at Culpeper County Parks & Recreation.

There is something for everyone—Bob Ross Workshop, Couples Massage Class, Date Night with Courtney’s Kitchen, Drawing & Painting (ages 6-Seniors), Girls on the Run – Girls have Power Summer Camp, Fables Drama Camp; Fit & Well (55+), Gentle Yoga, Okinawan Karate, Kaleidoscope Art Camp, Violin Lessons, Open Art, Open Tumbling, Parents Night Out and POUND Exercise.

Here are some other options: Pickleball the basics, Softball Skills Clinics, Tai Chi, Super Hero’s Camp, Volleyball League (Middle Schoolers), & Zumba Gold.

Also don’t miss out on the 14th Annual Wicked Bottom Cross Country 5K & ½ mile Fun Run at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Lenn Park, 19206 Edwin Way.

Don’t forget to check out the schedule for the Culpeper County Fieldhouse. See CulpeperRecreation.com Click on ACTIVITIES and CulpeperRecreation on FB.

Current Issues and Trends in Substance Use

A free webinar will be held noon to 1 p.m. today by the Mental Health Association, featuring the Rev. Jan Brown, founder and executive director of SpiritWorks Foundation.

The April Lunch & Learn program will cover current issues and trends regarding substance use in the region. The Rev. Brown will touch on related trends, address myths and misconceptions, and present statistics and data regarding issues of concern in the Rappahannock Rapidan region. Learn about peer support and SpritWorks’ Recovery Corps initiative in this valuable information session for human service professionals, faith leaders, educators, and parents.

The Mental Health Association facilitates and promotes mental wellness in Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, and presents monthly Lunch & Learn webinars, to address a variety of topics. In 2023, Lunch & Learns are offered on the second Thursday each month.

FCA bass fishing tourney on Lake Anna

Battlefield Chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its first-ever Battlefield FCA Bass Fishing Tournament this Saturday, April 15 at Sturgeon Creek Marina on Lake Anna.

This tournament is open to all anglers in two divisions: adult/adult and adult/youth. Registration will open at 5:30 a.m. with fishing starting at 7 a.m. and weigh-in for prize money starting at 3 p.m.

The tournament will feature a 75/25 payout, with top finishers in each division receiving cash prizes. There will also be a Big Fish Pot, where anglers can win extra prize money for catching the largest fish of the day.

Proceeds from the event will provide funding for camp scholarships for student athletes and coaches, hiring new FCA missionary representatives, and provide other resources for ministry.

Register at battlefieldfca.org/fca-bass-fishing-tournament. Boat launch will be based on order of boat registration. First registered, first out.

The Fellowship of Christian Battlefield Chapter covers Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, King George, Fredericksburg and the University of Mary Washington.

SAR multi-chapter meeting at Graves Mountain

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter will be hosting a multi-chapter meeting and luncheon for Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution this Saturday, April 16 at Graves Mountain Lodge in Syria. A brief ceremony will start the meeting to collect and bless Madison County, Virginia soil which will be carried by the VASSAR President to the Commemoration of the Battle of Waxhaws on May 27, in South Carolina.

For the 243rd anniversary of that battle, he will spread the soil on the mass grave of Virginia soldiers buried there. Viewing is free. Lunch/$30. RSVP schwetke.sar@gmail.com . The Minutemen will be hosting a Color Guard Musket Firing Workshop immediately following.

The Minutemen will be celebrating Patriots Day at 4 p.m. on April 19 at Culpeper Masonic Cemetery. The group will be commemorating the memory and meaning of the first battle of the American Revolution fought April 19, 1775—248 years ago with the Battles of Lexington and Concord.

Brandy Station Foundation Sunday lecture series

Culpeper resident Jeff Say will speak about Civil War ancestor and the Brandy Station connection during a program at 2 p.m. this Sunday, April 16.

The lecture series is held at the Graffiti House in Brandy Station. Light refreshments are provided. Free, donations to the Foundation appreciated.

Local students on Grymes Honor Roll

The following Culpeper area students made the third quarter Honor Roll at Grymes Memorial School in Orange: 5th graders Ali Athar, Naomi Lopez-Casillas, Chase Stewart, and Mason Thornton

6th graders Jack Brand, Rebecca Jones, Tristan Myers, and Jackson Whitley along with 7th graders Cady Bell and Evelyn Lopez-Casillas and 8th grader Caroline Brand.

Adult Spelling Bee at Culpeper Library

An Adult Spelling Bee will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Culpeper Library.

Have the mettle to seize Culpeper’s Best Speller crown? Does your vernacular dazzle? Then join in this friendly competition of words to find out. Prizes will be awarded to the lucky winners. Register at 540/825-8691. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library and La Bee da Loca.