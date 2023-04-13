Smiles for Culpeper Kids among grant recipients

Northern Piedmont Community Foundation of Warrenton recently awarded $329,500 through the Community Assistance Grant.

Funded by the PATH Foundation and Mary Virginia O’Bannon Fund with NPCF, the grant supports projects immediate in nature and to alleviate hardship. Since its inception in 2017, this program has awarded $1.7 million dollars to nonprofits serving Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock.

Most awards have an emphasis on the health and human service fields, according to a release. After reviewing over 70 grant applications, 26 organizations were selected for awards ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

The Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic Smiles for Culpeper Kids initiative received $25,000 to provide essential dental services to low-income children. This program will address a critical need, the release stated.

As one elementary teacher wrote, “I could name at least ten kids just in kindergarten with black rotten teeth that cry that it hurts.”

Just Neighbors Ministry’s Northern Piedmont Project of Fauquier received $10,000 to provide immigration legal representation to low-income families. The project facilitates collaboration, education and volunteer opportunities to support the growing immigrant population in the area.

The Rappahannock Benevolent Fund received $15,000 to provide emergency financial and supportive services to aging residents in crisis in the county.

Annual Plant Sale at the Mary Washington House

Stop by the Mary Washington House in Fredericksburg 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday for the Annual Plant Sale.

Grow a bit of history! Shop early for the best selection of perennials including those from the historic house’s gardens. Past plant sales have included Iris, Columbine, Black Eyed Susan, Geranium, Rose Campion, and much more! Shop early for the best selection!

Visiting the garden for this community event is free. Those who wish to tour the museum, which opens at 10 a.m., may do so at standard admission rates.

Weekend road

work in Fauquier

A short section of Route 602 (Rogues Road) in Fauquier County will be closed to traffic this weekend while a contractor for the Virginia Department of Transportation installs storm water drainage pipes beneath the roadway. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday and the work will be complete, and the road reopened no later than 8 p.m. Sunday.

During the closure, between Route 652 (Kennedy Road) and Academic Avenue, traffic should follow the signed detour route around the construction work. Local residents will be permitted access to private residences in the work area.

CCHS Class of 2003

reunion upcoming

Culpeper County High School Class of 2003 will host its 20-year class reunion June 10 at Mountain Run Winery.

There is a special event page set up to purchase tickets. Due to the size of the class of 2003, the event is only available for that class. Excitement is roaring as the date continues to get near.

“So much has happened in 20 years and now it’s time to reflect on the events of personal life and national happenings over this time,” according to event publicity. “Sadly, several classmates have passed away and we will be making sure that they are included in memory during the reunion. It’s important to remember them for who they were and to share fond memories of them.”

Everyone in the class was issued a number for tracking when purchasing tickets. Need a number? Contact Culpeper.classof2003@gmail.com get tickets at myevent.com/CCHS-ClassOf-2003

Pregnancy Center

Girl Talk today

A free class for women of all ages, Girl Talk will be held 3:30-5 p.m. today at LifeSpring Pregnancy Center of Culpeper, 18484 Crossroads Parkway.

This is a time to learn, ask questions and talk to a medical provider about health issues. Feel free to bring a friend. Topics will include women’s health, wellness, and looking and feeling your best. RSVP 540/727-0400.

LifeSpring Pregnancy Center is a local nonprofit that helps mothers and families facing unplanned pregnancies as well as offers free STI testing and treatment and other limited medical services. See lifespringva.org.

Pickin’ Party Friday

in Sumerduck

A Pickin’ Party will be held 6-8 p.m. on Friday with free entry at Sumerduck Ruritan Club. Music by Debbie Zinn & Natural Grass.

Food & beverages available for purchase and 50/50 raffle.

Mom2Mom giveaways

in Orange, Culpeper

Get free diapers, wipes, personal hygiene and other items, no questions asked, at upcoming distributions of the local nonprofit, Mom2Mom.

Distributions will be held 4-5:30 p.m. Friday at Orange Church of the Nazarene and 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Culpeper Baptist Church.

A Luau Dance Party Fundraiser for Mom2Mom will be held 7-9 p.m. July 15 at Mountain Run Winery in Culpeper.

GOP forum for local candidates in Culpeper

Culpeper County Republican Committee will host a candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. on April 27 in the American Legion Hall, located aat 14222 Rixeyville Road in Culpeper.

The forum is open to all Republicans running for local and state office. Candidates should confirm their participation with a note to chairwoman Lorraine Carter at lcculpepergop.com or call 540/827-7168, by April 14.