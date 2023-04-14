Culpeper Fireman’s Parade, Carnival set for May

The Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department has announced the return this May of its annual carnival and parade.

These events will take place over Memorial Day weekend, Wednesday May 24–Saturday, May 27. The Main Street parade will be on Thursday, May 25. The carnival will be nightly at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29.

Follow Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook and culpeperfire.com for parade entry form and carnival information.

Museum to host walking tour

The Museum of Culpeper History will host a walking tour of locations associated with education in downtown Culpeper at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The tour, starting from the museum in the depot, will last about 90 minutes. Attendees should bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress appropriately for weather conditions. Registration fee $10 per person.

$25K matching challenge grant for Ukraine

Culpeper Baptist Church this week announced a $25,000 matching challenge fundraiser to help children in Vyshgorod, Ukraine. These funds will be used to convert a storage area in the basement of a Ukrainian church into children’s classrooms and a bomb shelter, according to a church release.

The downtown congregation continues to work with churches in Ukraine to meet the humanitarian crisis. Last year, the church, with the Culpeper community, sent over $80,000 to help feed and shelter people in the war-torn land, the release stated.

The church said it is reaching out to the Culpeper community again to share another opportunity for generosity. A Vyshgorod church provides ministry and shelter to children in their city. Currently they have 700 people who have registered with their church, the release stated.

The church plans to convert 2,000 square feet in their basement to children’s classrooms and a bomb shelter — the city averages five bomb threats per day.

Longtime Culpeper residents, Joe and Linda Daniel, have offered a $25,000 matching gift to help complete the construction project. Contributions may be made through May 30. As always, 100% of donations will support the effort. Send checks in the mail to Culpeper Baptist Church with “Ukraine” in the memo line or give at culpeperbaptist.org/ukraine/

‘Cinema Fantastik’ in Packard Theater

“Zardoz” (20th Century Fox, 1974) screens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper as part of free Library of Congress film series. The theme this month is, “Cinema Fantastik.’

From director John Boorman (“Deliverance”) comes a film experience like no other, according to library publicity. In the distant future of 2023, Sean plays Zed, a brutal of the wilderness that breaks into a land of immortal beings lead by Charlotte Rampling through a big stone floating head, then the film gets a bit weird! A favorite of midnight movies, cult movie fanatics and filmmakers alike. Color, 102 minutes.

Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

No guns are allowed on the federal property. Moviegoers must pass through a security checkpoint, no large parcels or bags permitted, children 12 and younger must be with an adult. Seating is first come, first served.

Prevent child abuse: Spring Into Awareness

The 9th Annual Spring Into Awareness event for child abuse prevention will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Reformation Lutheran Church, located at 601 Madison Road in Culpeper.

This event is free to the community. Come out and enjoy a day of fun, food, music, games, activities and more to raise awareness in April—Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Sponsored by ServePro of Culpeper and Fauquier. Contact ypc@safejourneys.com.