Night skies featured in new Smithsonian exhibit

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. recently opened a new exhibit, “Lights Out: Recovering Our Night Sky.”

The 4,340-square-foot exhibition shows how the night sky—and its disappearance due to light pollution—affects all life on Earth, from natural ecosystems to human cultures, according to a museum release. The exhibition will remain on view through December 2025.

For billions of years, life on Earth has danced to a cycle of sun and stars, day and night, light and dark. But light pollution from artificial lights has disrupted this pattern around the world, making nights brighter in ways that affect nature and people. For many people, this is the new normal, the release stated. More than 80% of people worldwide live under some degree of light-polluted skies.

In North America, 80% of the continent’s population cannot see the Milky Way galaxy in the night sky due to light pollution, according to the museum. However, there are simple actions concerned citizens can take to help reclaim their view of the stars at night.

Through extraordinary photographs, objects from the museum’s collections and interactive displays, “Lights Out: Recovering Our Night Sky” offers ways to discover and regain people’s connection with the night sky, according to the museum. Along with visual components, the display offers opportunities for blind and low vision visitors, as well as visitors who prioritize experiential and multi-sensory learning.

Women’s LIFT this week in Brandy Station

The 2023 Women’s LIFT networking event of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will be held noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at The Mulberry at Old Trade Farm, 13274 Alanthus Road in Brandy Station.

The event was created to promote, build and inspire women in the community. Retreat includes lunch, coffee, speakers, activities, and more. This year’s theme is, Support. Bring canned goods to donate locally.

Mertz speaking at Dinner & Meeting

The Brandy Station Foundation Annual Dinner & Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the Brewery Pub at Old House Vineyards, 18351 Corkys Lane in Culpeper. The public is warmly invited.

Foundation Vice President and retired National Park Service Supervisory Historian Greg Mertz will speak about, “The Cavalry from Hartwood Church to Brandy Station — Misunderstandings and Surprises.”

The first half of the year 1863 witnessed some interesting perceptions of the use and effectiveness of cavalry, particularly in the Federal Army. Mertz will share thoughts on what some of the commanders on both sides expected of the Federal horsemen in the cavalry actions at Hartwood Church, Kelly’s Ford, during the Chancellorsville Campaign and at Brandy Station.

Chuck Laudner with the American Battlefield Trust will provide a state park update. RSVP bsfgh1863@gmail.com. $40/person with a cash bar. Get tickets at brandystationfoundation.com/event-details/annual-dinner

Local delegate speaking tonight in Madison

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, will be guest speaker for the Madison County Republican Women’s monthly meeting at 6 p.m. tonight at Fellowship Baptist Church Annex, 725 Gate Road in Madison.

The meeting features a delicious ham dinner with great side dishes and desserts by Republican women members. Dinner donation $10. Everyone is invited to attend this informative General Assembly update.

Questions? Contact 540/923-4109.

Need of the week: pasta, canned salmon

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs of the week are: pasta, sauce, Hamburger Helper, dried beans, canned salmon and boxed meals.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off donations 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

County budget, tax rate public hearing tonight

Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold public hearings at 7 and 7:30 p.m. tonight on on the proposed budget and tax rates for Fiscal Year 2024. The meeting will be held in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. See budget documents at Culpeper County Boardocs.

Human Services board to meet this week

The regular monthly board meetings of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held on at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the board room at Culpeper Human Services, located at 1835 Industry Dr.

CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Becky Phipps a week beforehand at 727-0372 ext. 400.