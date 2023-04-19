Mario Kart Tournament at the library

Tiny Tots Story Time for infants to age 2 will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 25 at the Culpeper County Library, featuring songs, stories and activities especially designed for children and their caregivers.

Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 20 and 27 at the Library. STEAM Squad for 3rd-5th graders will meet 4-5 p.m. on April 25.

A Mario Kart Tournament will be held 2:45-4:45 p.m. on April 28 featuring competitive gaming, Mario & Friends trivia and snacks and drinks.

Music & Movement is at 10:30 a.m. on April 28 for all ages.

National Drug Takeback Day in Culpeper

Have unwanted or expired prescription medications? Don’t dispose of them .

Bring them to the front entrance of UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center on Sunset Lane from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services is partnering with Culpeper Town Police and UVA Health for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 22.

“Let’s EACH do our part to dispose of prescription medications safely, conveniently and anonymously,” according to publicity.

Bingo Fundraiser for Hero's Bridge at vineyards

Join the Greater Piedmont Realtors for a night of bingo and fun for a good cause from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Molon Lave Vineyards in Warrenton.

All profits will benefit Hero's Bridge, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving older veterans Cost is $35/adults includes 20+ games with prizes for the winners and $5/children 15 and younger; $10 for 5 chances to win door prizes. Heavy appetizers included and a cash bar. Questions? Call Debbie at 540/347-4866.

Culpeperpalooza this weekend at Mountain Run

A three-day celebration of some of the best of Culpeper goes down this weekend at Mountain Run Winery. Check out Culpeperpalooza April 21-23, a festival of the best live local music, craft beverages, food, makers, theatre, dance, art and community programs.

Last year, the event raised over $12,000 for music education and community programs and this year the sights are set even higher. Proceeds go towards furthering Culpeper’s music programming, allowing youth to access music and education for free or a reduced cost as well as to support theater, dance, visual arts and other great community programs, all right here in Culpeper.

Culpeperpalooza will feature 12 musical performers on a huge stage with a professional sound team, food trucks, dozens of craft vendors and nearly all of Culpeper's craft breweries and wineries on site.

Questions? Contact Dave at MountainRunWinery@gmail.com

Stageworks presents 'Malted Falcon' this weekend

Windmore Foundation for the Arts StageWorks will present, "The Case of the Malted Falcon," at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Coyote Hole Ciderworks and Sunday at Culpeperpalooza, at Mountain Run Winery.

The show will reprise at 6:30 p.m. on April 29 and at 1 p.m. April 30 at the Sangria Bowl, upstairs in the old State Theatre.

Penned by Tony Schwartz and Marylou Ambrose, “Sam Club Private Eye in The Case of The Malted Falcon,” takes place at the Gallery of Amazingly Great Art (GAGA) in New York City.

Sam Club was hired to guard the priceless chocolate sculpture, The Malted Falcon, during the train ride from (insert your town) to New York. But on the way, someone hit him over the head and stole the sculpture. Now Sam must find the thief and save the sculpture and his reputation as a private eye.

The cast is full of zany characters including Sam’s ditzy secretary Velma Vavoomsky; TV chef Rachael Raven; heir to the chocolate sculpture Robin Hawkins; bird activist Abigail Nightingale; engineer Casey Stourbridge; fake falconer Harvey Featherby; and amateur sleuth mystery novelist Miss Marbles.

Audience members should keep their eyes and ears open because one of these characters will be ruthlessly murdered, and it’s up to them to solve the crime! Prizes will be awarded to the first few people who correctly guess the murder and motive. Get tickets at windmorefoundation.org.

Pre-School & Kindergarten Registration

A.G. Richardson Elementary School in Culpeper will hold registration for preschool and kindergarten from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Contact 540/825-0616.

Next week, Yowell Elementary will hold preschool and kindergarten registration from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on April 26. Contact 540/825-9484.

Emerald Hill Elementary will hold preschool and kindergarten registration from 5:30-6:15 p.m. on April 27. Contact 540/937-7361.

Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization record, custody paperwork (if applicable), proof of residence and school physical report.

Children who turn 5 on or before Sept. 30 are eligible to attend kindergarten, but school attendance for 5-year-olds is not compulsory. If a parent wishes to wait until the child is 6 to register for kindergarten, the Division Superintendent must be notified in writing at: Dr. Anthony Brads, Division Superintendent Culpeper County Public Schools 471 James Madison Hwy., Suite 201, Culpeper, VA 22701 See culpeperschools.org or contact 825-3677.