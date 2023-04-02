Group ranks Spanberger most effective on agriculture

The Center for Effective Lawmaking recently ranked U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, R-7th, as the most effective member of Congress on issues pertaining to agriculture, according to a release from the congresswoman’s office. With a score of 48.7, Spanberger received the highest effectiveness ranking on agriculture issues for the 117th Congress, the release stated.

“As 2023 Farm Bill negotiations continue, I remain focused on delivering results for our Commonwealth’s crop and livestock producer,” she said in a statement. “This focus on getting things done — not grandstanding — is how we protect America’s farm families, support agribusinesses, and give a voice to rural America.”

Spanberger said she was proud to be ranked as the most effective lawmaker on agriculture in the U.S. House and Senate.

“I’m committed to bringing Virginia’s farmers to the decision-making table,” she said. “As the only Virginian on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, I take this responsibility seriously.”

Last month, the Virginia Farm Bureau gave Spanberger its “Friend of Farm Bureau Award” for her record of supporting Virginia’s crop and livestock producers, during a program at Graves Mountain Lodge in Madison County.

Roadwork on Montanus Drive and Bradford Road

A contractor for the Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be conducting road improvements for the next couple of weeks on Montanus Drive (from Business 29 to Braggs Corner Road), Bradford Road (from Bus 29 to town limits), Belle Avenue (from Bus 29 to Stratton Blvd.) and Hitt Court.

Contractors will be milling existing asphalt followed by placement of new asphalt. Roadwork will be done 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday on weekdays through April 14. A safety work zone will require temporary flagging operations in these locations.

Motorists should expect delays on these corridors and are encouraged to take alternate routes. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone. Questions? Contat Public Works at 540/825-0285.

Area students graduate from Radford University

Radford University presented 677 undergraduate and graduate degrees during the 2022 winter commencement exercises Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 at the Dedmon Center on the main campus in Radford, Virginia. The ceremony marked the first for President Bret Danilowicz to confer diplomas for departing Highlanders.

Local graduates included:

Emily Marguerite Callahan of Amissville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Dylan Quinn Carr of Warrenton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; John Patrick Cloutier of Warrenton, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies; Lauryn H Eppard of Orange, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Isabella Sofia Gravina-Kursell of Amissville, Bachelor of Science in Exercise, Sport, & Health Education; Kyle Justin Harris of Locust Grove, Bachelor of Science in Exercise, Sport, & Health Education; Mariana Aguilar Herrera of Madison, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Sarah Marie Jarrell of Madison, Bachelor of Science in Communication; Shelby Sjurseth of Boston, Certificate in Crime Analysis; and Colleen Woods of Midland, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Keynote speaker and alumna, Nicole Robinson ‘02, president of Ursa Space Systems, said, “When you leave here today, see this as the first step into your life unimagined. Be open to the potential, the adventure, the unanticipated opportunities ahead. Life is truly about what you can’t imagine. In fact, it isn’t even about what happens to you but more about how you respond.”

Corks & Caps back at Orange breweries, wineries

The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism is pleased to launch the 2nd Annual Corks and Caps marketing program and summer contest, running Memorial Day through Labor Day.

The passport-style marketing initiative features Orange County award-winning wineries and breweries, designed for visitors to create their own beverage trail and sample the county’s burgeoning craft beverage offerings.

Corks and Caps plans to leverage interest in Virginia’s growing agriculture and viticulture to extend stays and increase visitation at these local attractions, according to a release. This year, the program also includes local transportation partners to encourage safe travel, and a social media contest: use #corksandcapsva to win an Orange County Experience Package.

Corks and Caps invites guests to collect a stamp from five of 16 participating businesses and mail in their completed passport to the Office of Economic Development and Tourism to receive a free 2023 Corks and Caps T-shirt, while supplies last.

Orange County’s nine wineries, and three breweries are participating in this summer’s program, and are excited to open their doors and pour another round for visitors. Transportation businesses are also getting involved to promote responsible drinking and to give visitors a chance to leave the driving to the professionals.

Passports are at corksandcapsva.com, the Gordonsville and Orange Visitor’s Centers, or at any participating business: Barn at 678, Barboursville Vineyards, Chateau MerrillAnne Vineyard, Honah Lee Vineyard, Horton Vineyards, Market at Grelen, Reynard Florence Vineyard, Sweet Vines Farm Winery, Well Hung Tasting Room and Restaurant, Woodbrook Farms Vineyard, Iron Pipe Alewerks, Patch Brewing Company, Unionville Brewing Company, Central VA Wine Tours, C’ville Hop on Tours and Sweet Vines Farm Winery Tours.

Sperryville Pike ‘road diet’ work continues

Scheduled improvements will be taking place on Monday-Friday along Sperryville Pike in the Town of Culpeper as part of the ongoing Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Improvement Plan.

A temporary detour will be set up daily for north bound traffic along a portion of Route 522. North bound traffic will be detoured onto Virginia Ave. and Blossom Tree. Truck traffic is encouraged to use an alternative route from North Main St., Eggbornsville Road and then onto Ira Hoffman Lane. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to remain alert due to changing conditions within the detour as well as the work zone.