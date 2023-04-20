Local road clean-up set for Earth Day

Join the Culpeper Young Professionals 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday for a beautification project along Bradford Road for Earth Day. Meet at the Little House at Seek Lavender, located at 15528 Bradford Road. Water, snacks and gloves will be provided. Have gloves? Bring those as well.

Chamber’s CulpeperFest coming in June

The largest social mixer and business promotion event of the Chamber of Commerce, this year’s CulpeperFest will be held 4-8 p.m. on Friday, June 9 in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High School. See culpeperfest.com for information and to get free tickets.

REC: April is National Safe Digging Month

For National Safe Digging Month in April, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is reminding homeowners and professional excavators to always visit VA811.com before digging on any property.

Even before digging for simple yard projects like gardening and landscaping, it’s important to contact VA811 to have any underground power lines, natural gas lines, communication cables, or water and sewer lines marked.

To prevent serious injuries, property damage and inconvenient service outages, it’s better to know where these underground utility lines are before starting a project, according to REC.

Submit a ticket to VA811 at least three days before a project begins. Contractors will locate and mark where underground utilities are on the property. When working on a project, carefully dig within two feet of markings as they indicate the approximate location of underground facilities.

Spanberger lauds Woodbridge High JROTC team

On the floor of the U.S. House Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, recognized the Woodbridge High School JROTC VEX robotics team as it prepares to compete in the 2023 JROTC National Championship in Dallas, Texas this month.

In its inaugural year, the JROTC team earned an invitation to compete in the national competition. Spanberger congratulated the team, wished them luck in their upcoming competition and touted this achievement as an example of the strength of Virginia’s JROTC cadets, instructors and families.

“In its very first year of existence, this team has already earned an invitation to compete against teams across the country. After a season of climbing the rankings, quickly learning about the skills needed to win and placing in statewide competitions, their hard work has paid off,” the congresswoman said in remarks in Congress. “Woodbridge High’s team is the only JROTC VEX robotics team in the entire Commonwealth. Today, they are not only making Woodbridge proud — but they’re making all Virginians proud.

“These Virginia cadets overcame the odds. Their determination, their innovation and their ability to rise above adversity makes them fierce competitors — and it puts them on a pathway to success as future leaders of our communities, our Commonwealth, and our country.”

School Board candidate to hold meet-and-greet

Terese Matricardi, Culpeper County School Board candidate for the Salem District, will host a meet-and-greet 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the home of Beryl and August Thornton in Culpeper County, according to a release from the Republican Committee.

It will include food, fellowship and an opportunity to meet Matricardi. RSVP to 540/229-9953 or beryl.thornton@gmail.com.

CCHS Class of 2003 holding 20-year reunion

Culpeper County High School Class of 2003 will host its 20-year class reunion June 10 at Mountain Run Winery.

There is a special event page set up to purchase tickets.

Due to the size of the class of 2003, the event is only available for that class. Excitement is roaring as the date continues to get near.

“So much has happened in 20 years and now it’s time to reflect on the events of personal life and national happenings over this time,” according to event publicity. “Sadly, several classmates have passed away and we will be making sure that they are included in memory during the reunion. It’s important to remember them for who they were and to share fond memories of them as well.”

Everyone in the class was issued a number for tracking when purchasing tickets. If you need your number, contact Culpeper.classof2003@gmail.com. Buy tickets at myevent.com/CCHS-ClassOf-2003.