Culpeperpalooza at Mountain Run Winery

The Second Annual Culpeperpalooza three-day festival at Mountain Run Winery opens at 4 p.m. today with live music by the Usual Suspects, Blues Power and Déjà Vu. The celebration of the best music, dance, theater and visual arts in the area continues Saturday and Sunday with expanded offerings.

This year's festival takes last year’s popular celebration to a new level with performances by bands ranging from punk and rock to bluegrass and country.

Saturday’s activities will feature Culpeper’s three music schools with performances by Mo Safren & Mary Mac, Get Down Jack, AP Project, Fountains, Soco Loco & Friends and Waking Napster. On Sunday will be Mike Henry, Enya Agerholm, Tamera Mae and the Unsuitables.

There will be various food trucks and homegrown adult libations.

Friends of the Rappahannock, Earthquest and the Culpeper Department of Parks and Recreation will be on site with interactive activities for the whole family along with colonial games from the Museum of Culpeper History and local art displays.

On Sunday, StageWorks will perform a rousing short yet audience-involved play: “Sam Club Private Eye in the Case of the Malted Falcon.” Also on Sunday, BOOM Fitness Studio BOOM KIDZ Dance Team, ages 8 to 12, will perform a lyrical dance to the melody of “Here Comes the Sun.” BOOM KIDZ Force Competition Cheer Team will do a dance routine.

Get tickets at culpeperpalooza.com, weekend-pass and single-day tickets are available. Kids ages 12 and under are free. No outside alcohol is permitted.

Mountain Run Winery is located at 10753 Mountain Run Lake Road, off U.S. Route 29 in Culpeper.

Brandy Station Foundation's annual dinner is tonight

The public is invited to tonight’s Annual Dinner & Meeting of the Brandy Station Foundation, starting at 6 p.m. at the Brewery Pub at Old House Vineyards, 18351 Corkys Lane in Stevensburg.

Admission is $40 per person with a cash bar. Brandy Station Foundation Vice President and retired National Park Service Supervisory Historian Greg Mertz will be the featured speaker on, “The Cavalry from Hartwood Church to Brandy Station—Misunderstandings and Surprises.”

Walk for Hope 5K in Yowell Meadow Park

The 7th Annual Walk for Hope 5K of Living the Dream Foundation will be held Saturday in Yowell Meadow Park in Culpeper.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the race takes off at 9 a.m. near the pavilion on the Gardner Street side. Participants can register in advance at Event Brite; search 7th Annual 5K Run and Walk for Hope.

Registration is a $30 donation to the Living the Dream Foundation to help support its efforts to provide services, scholarships and awareness around the topics of suicide, depression and substance use.

The first 150 registered for the 5K get a free t-shirt. There will be a quilt raffle, face painting, music and community coalitions. Snacks and water will be provided.

Cinema Fantastik in Packard theater

Those in the know say that three of the most iconic movies ever made will screen this weekend for free in the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper as part of the month's theme, "Cinema Fantastik!"

Selections will be presented in 35mm or New Digital Restorations on the Big Screen and open to the public.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., it’s “8 ½”—one of the greatest films about film ever made, by Federico Fellini, according to library publicity.

The film marks the moment when the director’s always-personal approach to filmmaking fully embraced self-reflexivity, pioneering a stream-of-consciousness style that darts exuberantly among flashbacks, dream sequences and carnival-esque reality, turning one man’s artistic crisis into a grand epic of the cinema. An early working title for "8½" was "The Beautiful Confusion," and Fellini’s masterpiece is exactly that: a shimmering dream, a circus, and a magic act. Presented in a brand-new DCP Restoration.

Saturday at 2 p.m. check out “Alice in Wonderland” (1951, Disney), the classic animated version of Alice's adventures as she follows a white rabbit into a "Wonderland" of her own imagination. On her journey, she encounters the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat and a host of other beloved characters brought to life with the usual Disney zest. Join Alice as she chases the White Rabbit and journeys into a topsy-turvy world that gets "curiouser and curiouser" as her fantastical adventures unfold.

Finally, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the theater will screen, “Barbarella” (1968, Marianne Productions), the ultimate psychedelic camp classic featuring Jane Fonda as the title character in the year 4000. She flies her shag-covered spaceship on a secret mission to find Duran-Duran (yes, the band took their name from this film) whose Positronic Ray threatens to bring evil back to the galaxy. Along the way, she fights off mechanized baby dolls, takes a trip in the Chamber of Dreams, falls in love with an winged angel and encounters the fabulously evil “Black Queen.” Presented in a 35mm IB-Technicolor print. Contains some nudity and very ribald humor.

Seating is first-come, first-served. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses, pocket knives, or backpacks are permitted. The Packard Campus is at 19053 Mount Pony Road.

Access to the parking lot begins an hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Do not arrive early and queue at the gate. No guns are allowed on the federal property.

Regional commission meeting next week

Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 in their offices at 420 Southridge Parkway, Suite 106 in Culpeper.

Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or prior to the meeting at planinfo@rrregion.org or 540/829-7450, ext. 11. Agenda and supporting materials are at rrregion.org.