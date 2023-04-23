Patient of the Week: Red Fox kit

A Red Fox kit was spotted in Frederick County circling and acting abnormal. Animal Control was able to contain the kit and bring him to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce for evaluation.

Upon exam, it was ataxic (presented with abnormal and/or uncoordinated movements), with a head injury that staff suspected could be causing the neurologic abnormalities. Radiographs confirmed there was a small skull fracture. Wildlife center medical staff suspect this may be either from a vehicle strike or an interaction with another animal.

A catheter was placed to allow for intravenous supportive care and treatment. The center is hopeful for a full recovery and release, but his prognosis is guarded at this time. Because foxes are a rabies vector species, the kit is isolated and is only being handled by vaccinated staff.

Rabies is fatal once symptoms appear, so if the ataxia is due to rabies, staff would expect quick worsening of issues despite treatment in the first 24-48 hours, which did not happen. Rabies can show through neurologic signs, but so can a skull fracture and head trauma.

Spot wildlife acting abnormally? Call Blue Ridge Wildlife Center at 540/837-9000 before attempting to help the animal.

All mammals can get rabies. Foxes, raccoons, skunks, groundhogs, bats and more are rabies vector species and any interaction with humans (including feeding or watering) becomes a health department concern. If there is a concern of exposure, the health department will likely require euthanizing the patient to be tested for rabies and the only way to test for rabies is with brain tissue, post-mortem.

“We are very grateful that was not the case for this Red Fox kit and he has a chance at recovery.”

Culpeper Veterans Summit at CBC

A free Veterans Summit will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 25 at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Guest speakers will be Thomas Holley and Priscilla Clark with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. They will speak on veteran benefits, qualifications and will provide an update on the application process. Veteran resource tables will be available to attendees during the event.

Questions? Contact Liesa Dodson at 540/222-4263.

Upcoming School Division Events

Culpeper County Public Schools calendar:

April 24: Culpeper County School Board Regular Work Session, Culpeper County High school Studio, 6 p.m.

April 25: Culpeper Middle School Choral Concert, CCHS Auditorium, 6 p.m.

April 26: Culpeper County High School Spring Choir Concert, CCHS Auditorium, 6 p.m.

April 27: E2 Finals from 8:15 a.m. to noon, invitation only

May 2: CTE Signing Day, by invitation only

May 2: Culpeper Middle School, Emerald Hill Elementary, Yowell Elementary and Sycamore Park Elementary Spring Band Concert, CCHS Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.

May 2: Floyd T. Binns Middle School Blackhawk Choir Spring Concert, Eastern View High School Auditorium, 6 pm

May 4: Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, STEM Lab, 3:15 p.m.

May 4: Pearl Sample Elementary School, Farmington Elementary, A.G. Richardson Elementary, Floyd T. Binns Middle and Eastern View High School Spring Band Concert, EVHS Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.

May 9: Special Education Advisory Committee, CCHS Studio, 6:30 p.m., to attend virtually contact Kim Bledsoe at kbledsoe@ccpsweb.org

Children’s programs this week at the library

Tiny Tots Story Time for infants to age 2 will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Culpeper County Library, featuring songs, stories and activities especially designed for children and their caregivers. STEAM Squad for 3rd-5th graders will meet 4-5 p.m. Tuesday at the library.

Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 27.

A Mario Kart Tournament will be held 2:45-4:45 p.m. on April 28 featuring competitive gaming, Mario & Friends trivia and snacks and drinks. Music & Movement is at 10:30 a.m. on April 28 for all ages.

Republican candidates forum

at legion hall

The Culpeper County Republican Committee is hosting a candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the American Legion Hall, located at 14222 Rixeyville Road in Culpeper.

The forum is open to all Republicans for local and state offices.

Attending the forum will be candidates State Senator Bryce Reeves and Mike Allers for the 28th Senate District, candidates for treasurer, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, Commonwealth Attorney’s, School Board and Town Council.

Reva Mobile

Food Pantry

4th Wednesday

Need groceries? For individuals looking for food assistance, The Reva Mobile Food Pantry can help. The Reva Mobile Food Pantry delivers fresh produce, dry goods and occasionally dairy and frozen meat, free of charge.

The next food distribution will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 26 and the fourth Wednesday of each month at Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 18230 Birmingham Road, just off U.S. 29 South in Culpeper County. No early birds.

All are welcome. Questions? Visit brafb.org or call 540/248-3663.

Preserving and Protecting Local News Month

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) joined Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and 12 colleagues last week in introducing a resolution designating April as “Preserving and Protecting Local News Month.” The resolution officially recognizes the role of local news as an essential function for democracy in the United States, according to a release from Warner’s office.

“In Virginia and across the country, local news outlets are relied on to keep our citizens informed, combat disinformation, and serve as a crucial check on our government institutions,” Warner said.

“It is important that we continue to honor the hard work that local journalists do for our Commonwealth and for our democracy in the face of continued budget cuts, newsroom closures, and staff reductions that have made their work more challenging.”

According to research, overall employment in newspaper, television, radio, and digital newsrooms in the United States fell by 26%, or 30,000 jobs, from 2008-20.

More than 100 local newsrooms were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 30% of local television stations reporting budget cuts and staff reductions.

As of September 2022, 42 local newspapers have closed or merged in Virginia alone, with significant staff cuts plaguing surviving papers, according to the release.

The resolution affirms the significance of local news in increasing civic engagement and strengthening democratic norms and practices, and acknowledges the valuable contributions of local journalism toward the maintenance of healthy and vibrant communities.