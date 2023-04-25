Gnarly Culpeper Block Party this weekend

For all the lovers of suds out there, the Gnarly Culpeper Block Party returns this Saturday, April 29.

The outdoor festival runs noon to 5 p.m. around the Depot on Commerce Street, sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., a Virginia Main Street Program. It’s their biggest fundraising event of the year while highlighting the best local and regional craft brews and ciders in and around the area.

Block partygoers will be able to enjoy the classic rock sounds of Richmond’s Tom Petty Tribute Band, Full Moon Fever, featuring Petty and Stevie Nicks’ covers. The Unsuitables will open, playing 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The party will feature artisan craft vendors and eats from Fabulous Foods Brick Oven Pizza, Yalla Pita, Law Dawgs Hotdogs, Mi Ranchito Mexican Food, Moo Thru Mobile Warrenton, UFO Sliders & More, Cap’N Corbin’s Seafood and Country Kettle Lemonade & Popcorn.

Far Gohn Brewing, Iron Pipe Alewerks, WAR Craft Brewery, Trouvaille Brewing Company, Southern Revere Cellars, Son of a Bear Ciders, Old Trade Brewery & Cidery, Death Ridge Brewery, Beer Hound Brewery and Bald Top Brewery will be there along with Virginia Eagle Distributor favorites and wine selections.

Check out the adult game area with corn hole, a kid’s game area with complimentary Sandy’s Face Painting and Caricature Art by Daniel Ryman. Attendees can try their hand at axe throwing (fee) with Axe Hole, or take a swing on State Climb’s mobile Silks unit. All are welcome, no pets or coolers.

Get tickets at culpeperdowntown.com, Vinosity or Far Gohn Brewing. Children 12 and younger free. crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or 540-825-4416.

Family Day Out today at Yoder’s in Madison

Want to meet other families?

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, newly named Encompass Community Supports, is hosting a Family Day Out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Yoder’s Country Market on U.S. Route 29 in Madison.

No RSVP needed; simply come and enjoy! Children’s activities provided. SNAP accepted at location, or feel free to bring lunch. Please see flyer for more details.

See rrcsb.org/see_calendar/ for the April schedule of events at the S.E.E. Recovery Center in Culpeper.

Need of the week: kitchen staples

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church.

The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are kitchen staples: sugar, flour, cornmeal, mayonnaise, oil, rice and dried beans. All donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.

Town government meetings this week

The Culpeper Town Council Personnel & Ordinance Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. today in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. followed by Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee.

The Town Council Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26 in the same location. The Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee meets at 10 a.m.

The Architectural Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Economic Development Center. The Town of Culpeper Planning Commission will hold a work session at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 27 at the center.

See agendas and documents at Town of Culpeper BoardDocs.

Tiger Talent Show at a success at Pearl Sample

Pearl Sample Elementary School held its 3rd Annual Tiger Talent Show to yet another gym-packed crowd on April 6.

Principal Dan Birch and Assistant Principal Aly Hokanson opened the show and the evening continued with many different varieties of student talent, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokesperson Laura Hoover. Students showed off skills related to Tae Kwon Do to gymnastics, singing, comedy acts, cheerleading, and even hula hoop tricks. Fun and enjoyment was had by all—students, staff, and families alike.

Kim Lillard, Robin Sawicki and Tracie Huemoeller were the directors. The Pearl Sample PTO offered concessions as well as a 50/50 raffle. While this year’s show may be over, the school is already planning for next year, Hoover said.

Community Health listening session

Join Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District for a ‘virtual’ Community Health Assessment Listening Session at noon Wednesday on Zoom.

Residents from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock are invited to share the most important issues and steps to making the area a healthy place to live, work, play and grow. The Zoom meeting ID is 84894949737# Unable to attend this virtual session? Complete the online survey through April 28. Every voice matters.