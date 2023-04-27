GOP candidates' forum tonight at Legion hall

Come out and meet the candidates seeking the Culpeper County Republican Committee’s nomination or endorsement.

A candidates forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the American Legion Hall, 14222 Rixeyville Road in Culpeper.

Candidates confirmed to participate are: Russ Rabb—Commonwealth’s Attorney; Missy White—Culpeper County Treasurer (Incumbent); Joe Watson—Culpeper County Sheriff; Paul Bates—Board of Supervisors Catalpa District (Incumbent); Senator Bryce Reeves—Virginia 28th Senate District (Incumbent); and Mike Allers—Virginia 28th Senate District (challenger).

Culpeper Times editor Maria Basileo will be moderating the forum.

Culpeper Fireman’s Parade & Carnival is coming up

The 68th Annual Culpeper Fireman’s Parade and Carnival is just weeks away.

The fun returns Memorial Day weekend, Wednesday May 24–Saturday, May 27, according to a release from Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1.

The Main Street parade will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. The carnival will be nightly at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29.

Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should see culpeperfire.com for the entry form.

Raffle tickets for the Grand Prize drawings are $1 per ticket and are available in books of 25 from any department member, at the fairgrounds and selected retailers. The grand prize will be $2,500 cash, 2nd prize, $1,000, 3rd prize $500 cash, and 4th and 5th prizes are $100 cash each.

This is a major annual fundraiser for Company 1.

“Please come out, support your volunteers and have some family fun,” the release stated.

Soil & Water extends scholarship deadline

Each year, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District awards up to $10,000 in educational scholarships to students who plan to pursue a career in a conservation-related field. These scholarships are available to eligible students living in the five-county area the Culpeper SWCD serves — Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

Individuals should apply who are full time students enrolled in, or who have applied to, a college undergraduate or graduate program in an area that supports soil and water conservation, natural resource management, environmental science or a related field.

In awarding scholarships, priority will be given to graduating high school seniors, but current undergraduate and graduate students will also be considered. Consideration will be given primarily to achievement and demonstrated interest in natural resources.

The application deadline has been extended to close of business this Friday, April 28. Get the application at culpeperswcd.org. Local applications are accepted but students must include the required essay.

Community Services Board meeting at airport

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 9 at the Orange County Airport, located at 11275 Aviation Way in Orange.

There will be a community reception at 3 p.m. where leadership will be on hand to discuss RRCS Services and answer any questions, followed by the board meeting at 4 p.m. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend should contact Tammy Keaton at 540/825-3100, Ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

The nonprofit organization will change its name, effective July 1, to Encompass Community Supports.

Orange Farm Credit leader retiring

Farm Credit of the Virginias announced this week that Lending Director Teresa Harris will retire April 30 after more than 37 years with the Association.

Harris, lending division leader in the Orange office, has been a key asset for Farm Credit, working her way from loan officer, to branch and area manager, to regional sales and lending manager and finally, to lending director, a position she has held for the last seven years, according to a business release.

Farm Credit’s mission of serving agriculture and rural communities has been near and dear to Harris’s heart. She enjoyed working closely with customer-owners to help them reach their goals, the release stated, and will most miss her co-workers.

“Teresa Harris has been steadfast in her service to Farm Credit during her tenure of almost four decades,” said Chief Lending Officer Michael Almond. “Her leadership and dedication has impacted many individuals at Farm Credit and in the agricultural communities we serve. Teresa’s devotion to our purpose of serving agriculture was apparent to anyone who had the pleasure of working with her.”

Harris is looking forward to spending time with her family, traveling the country with her husband and enjoying the great outdoors.

Luray Caverns Airport getting new terminal

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) last week announced the allocation of $1,226,527 to Virginia for two airport projects through grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.

USDOT awarded $476,527 to Luray Caverns Airport in Luray for construction of a 4,600-square-foot terminal building to meet the operational needs of the airport as well as the construction of an airport parking lot.

“Luray Caverns Airport serves thousands of Virginians every year and we are happy to see this funding go towards critical improvements,” said the senators.

“We are glad to see continued, meaningful investment in the Commonwealth’s infrastructure that will help to assess aviation needs across Virginia and make travel through our airports easier and more accessible.”

Another $750,000 was awarded to the state for the commission of a study to reevaluate its air transportation needs for the first time since 2010.