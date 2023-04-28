Gnarly Culpeper Block Party Saturday

For all the lovers of suds out there, the Gnarly Culpeper Block Party is the place to be this Saturday.

It’s happening noon to 5 p.m. around the Depot on Commerce Street, sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., a Virginia Main Street program.

The block party will highlight the best local and regional craft brews and ciders in and around the area, Virginia wines, vendors and various food trucks.

Block partygoers will be able to enjoy the classic rock sounds of Richmond’s Tom Petty Tribute Band, Full Moon Fever, featuring Petty and Stevie Nicks’ covers. The Unsuitables will open, playing 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

This family friendly event is rain or shine. Check out the adult game area with corn hole and a kid’s game area with Sandy’s Face Painting and Caricature Art by Daniel Ryman. Attendees can try their hand at axe throwing with a mobile unit by Axe Hole, or take a swing on State Climb’s mobile Silks unit. All are welcome, but please no pets or outside coolers.

Tickets are available at culpeperdowntown.com, Vinosity or Far Gohn Brewing. Children 12 and younger are free. Contact crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or call 540/825-4416 with any questions.

Youth gaming tourney at the library

A Mario Kart Tournament for 6th-12th graders will be held from 2:45-4:45 p.m. today at the Culpeper County Library.

The public program will feature competitive gaming, Mario & Friends trivia and snacks and drinks. Music & Movement is at 10:30 a.m. today at the library for all ages.

Fairy tales, 'Chocolate Factory' play at Packard Campus

Cinema Fanatstik concludes this weekend in the Packard Campus Theater starting at 7:30 p.m. tonight with a free screening of, "Fantastic Planet" (New World, 1973). A surreal, futuristic animated feature film, this isn’t a Disney cartoon, but an allegorical story about humans on a strange planet. Color, 71 minutes. Plus selected short subjects.

Return at 2 p.m. Saturday for "Melies: Fairy Tales" (Star Film Co., early 1900s). Anyone familiar with the film "Hugo" has an understanding of who Georges Melies was. He invented movie special effects, and in the infancy of film took our imaginations and put them on the screen. Black & White (tinted), 90 minutes. Live musical accompaniment by Andrew Simpson.

Ending the magical film weekend at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will be a screening of, "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" (Paramount, 1971). Who can take tomorrow, and dip it in a dream? The candy man of course. Brilliant Gene Wilder portrays the more brilliant candy maker Wonka. A wonderful musical trip that will make all confection lovers happy, even if only getting an imaginary golden ticket. Color, 100 minutes.

The Library of Congress Packard Campus for National Audio Visual Conservation is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the gate.

No guns are allowed on the federal property. Moviegoers must pass through a security checkpoint, no large parcels, bags or pocket knives permitted, children 12 and younger must be with an adult. Seating is first come, first served.

The 98th Virginia Cold Cup coming to The Plains

The Virginia Gold Cup, one of the nation’s oldest and largest steeplechase events, will celebrate its 98th anniversary, on Saturday, May 6, at Great Meadow, in The Plains.

New this year is the 1922 Club, a premier hospitality tent with prime viewing of Virginia’s most scenic horse racing. Named for the first Virginia Gold Cup held in 1922, the Club will feature the Virginia Gold Cup races and the Kentucky Derby live-streamed. There will be a catered lunch and an open bar. The tent is complete with a dedicated photographer, an outside viewing area and private restrooms. Additionally, premium parking is available.

The beneficiary of the 1922 Club is the NSA Steeplechase Fund, created by former National Steeplechase Association Executive Director John E. Cooper in 1953, according to a release. The purpose of the fund is to help those in need in the industry who are currently or were formerly involved in the sport of steeple chase racing. This includes jockeys, farm hands, grooms and others who may be injured and unable to support themselves and their families.

At the Virginia Gold Cup, some of the best horses and jockeys compete over hurdles and timber fences. Held every year on the same date as the Kentucky Derby, it’s Virginia’s equestrian showcase of some of the finest race horses.

Dress code for the 1922 Club is “smart” or derby-inspired. The event is held rain or shine so rain gear is appropriate if the weather outlook is unfavorable.

Gates open at 10 a.m. with the National Anthem and color guard pre-race at 12:30 p.m. The first of seven horse races will be underway at 1 p.m.

Great Meadow is located just 45 minutes west of Washington, D.C.. and is in close proximity to Dulles International Airport. Call 540/347-2612 or visit vagoldcup.com for more information.

Kaine supports new name for Fort Lee

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, applauded the renaming of Fort Lee in Prince George County to Fort Gregg-Adams.

The military base held a redesignation ceremony Thursday. Kaine cosponsored an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act that initiated the process to rename military bases and Department of Defense facilities named after individuals tied to the Confederacy. Fort Gregg-Adams will honor two decorated Army logistics officers, Lieutenant General Arthur Gregg and Lieutenant Colonel Charity Adams, according to a release from Kaine's office.

“In 2021, I was proud to lead efforts to rename military bases named after Confederates, and I’m glad today, Fort Lee is being renamed to Fort Gregg-Adams,” said Kaine in a statement. “With today’s renaming, we are choosing to name the Army’s premier logistics installation after two pathbreaking Army logistics officers who all can admire.”

The Naming Commission also recommended renaming Fort A.P. Hill, a Confederate general from Culpeper, as Fort Walker, in honor of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, and Fort Pickett as Fort Barfoot, in honor of Van T. Barfoot.