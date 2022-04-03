Culpeper-area community briefs for April 3, 2022

Community health and resource fairIglesia Bautista de Culpeper is hosting this free event 3-5 p.m. today, April 3 at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.

Health screenings, and resources for housing, employment, food and education.

Culpeper GOP committee meetingThe new chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee, Steve Mouring, has issued a call for a meeting at 7 p.m. on April 7 at Alum Springs Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.

At this trial location, due to the lack of tables, members may want to bring clipboards or other writing supports.

The purpose of the meeting will be: selection of new CCRC Officers, Reagan Dinner matters, welcoming and introducing Candidates (if any) and other business.

Agenda items include: order during meetings, trial meeting location explanation, vetting/controlling official communications, maintaining constant audit readiness and establishing expenditure controls.

Biden names new state rural directorPerry Hickman has been appointed as Rural Development State Director in Virginia.

“I am thrilled to welcome these talented and experienced public servants to USDA at a critical time in the Biden-Harris administration,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a release last week.

Hickman said Rural Development was a great partner for ensuring economic prosperity throughout rural Virginia.

“In fiscal year 2021, RD Virginia invested more than $2 billion through various programs impacting rural municipalities, rural business, and those who call rural Virginia home. I look forward to speaking with our customers and stakeholders, and to surpassing that amount in fiscal year 2022,” he said in a statement.

Hickman grew up in Tappahannock and still resides in the small rural community. He is a 1985 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and Management with a concentration in Real Estate and Urban Land Development.

Hickman has more than 20 years of combined sales experience in mortgage lending and telecommunications services. He started with USDA Rural Development in April 2008, and he has primarily worked in the Rural Development Community Programs division to assist rural municipalities, non-profit corporations, and Tribal entities that seek federal financial assistance to enhance their ability to provide essential services for the orderly development of a rural community.

USDA Rural Development has a State Office in Richmond, as well as area offices in Wytheville, Lynchburg, Harrisonburg, and Courtland. It has 52 full-time staff who serve Virginia’s agricultural producers, rural communities, businesses, and residents.

Good, Vega to speak to Madison GOPCongressman Bob Good and Yesli Vega, 7th District Congressional candidate, will be guest speakers at Madison County Republican Women’s monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd. in Madison.

The meeting will feature a delicious ham dinner with all the fixings, and desserts by members. Dinner donation $10. Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting. For information, call 540/923-4109.

Windmore writers group growingPen to Paper had a great meeting in March and welcomed five new members.

The library conference room was very full, but everyone got to read one or two of their stories and get comment from other writers. A younger writer, Samantha Rodriquez read the prologue to one of the books she has already written. She is very talented. The prologue made members of the Windmore writing group all want to read the book.

Jeanne Mayo joined because she hasn’t written anything for years and wanted to rekindle her spark to write. Mike McLeod is new to the area. He has written plays and worked in the theater before coming to Culpeper. Our members again wrote some very funny stories and some deep, thoughtful stories and poems.

The next meeting will be held 5-7 p.m. on April 5. Prompts are: Fools-April or otherwise and They said it wouldn’t hurt. PenToPaper@windmorefoundation.org.

BACA visiting Masonic LodgeThe Bikers Against Child Abuse motorcycle nonprofit will present an overview of their organization and mission at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 at Fairfax Lodge No. 43, upstairs at 209 E. Davis St. in Culpeper.

The meeting is open to the public. virginia.bacaworld.org

Town office phone system upgrade The Town of Culpeper will be installing a new telephone system on Tuesday, April 5.

On that date, callers may experience issues with completing calls to the Treasurer’s Office when dialing 540/829-8220, or directly to any of the staff located within this office. The Treasurer’s Office can also be contacted at payonline@culpeperva.gov.

Orange youth award nominations soughtThe Orange County Office on Youth is accepting nominations, through April 15, for the Garvis Huff Outstanding Youth and Youth Advocate Awards.

The public is encouraged to nominate students who demonstrate community involvement beyond academic and athletic achievements, and regularly contribute to their community. All qualified nominees will receive certificates and be recognized at a ceremony May 4 in the Orange County High School auditorium.

Nominees must have been an Orange County resident or student at the time of their community involvement.

Nominations will be accepted for students enrolled in grades 6-8, grades 9-12, and for the first time, grades 3-5.

The Orange County Office on Youth is also accepting nominations for Outstanding Youth Advocate recognizing an individual, at least 19 years old, who symbolizes the Youth Commission’s commitment to improving the lives of Orange County youth through citizen involvement. Nominees must reside or work in Orange County.

Nomination applications are available at the Office on Youth, Monday through Friday during business hours, and orangecountyva.gov/garvishuff. 540/672-5484 or avines@orangecountyva.gov.