Upcoming School Division Events

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

May 2: Culpeper Middle, Emerald Hill Elementary, Yowell Elementary and Sycamore Park Elementary schools Spring Band Concert, Culpeper County High School auditorium, 6:30 pm

Eastern View High School Spring Choir Concert, Auditorium, 6 p.m. May 12: A.G. Richardson Elementary School Talent Show, Gym, 5:30 p.m.

LOC celebrates 100 years of radio

The 2023 Radio Preservation Task Force commemorated the recent centennial of the nation’s first radio broadcasts at a conference in Washington, D.C., "A Century of Broadcasting: Preservation and Renewal.”

The April 27-29 program at the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building spotlighted work to locate, save and study a range of radio content and formats, and discuss best practices in radio preservation and access, according to a library release.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden introduced podcast producers, The Kitchen Sisters, at a special event, which featured conversations with archivist and filmmaker Rick Prelinger and Black Women in Radio. More than 300 archivists, radio and television historians, artists, journalists and broadcasters participated as well.

The Radio Preservation Task Force is a project of the Library of Congress National Recording Preservation Board and works in conjunction with the Library of Congress Recorded Sound Section.

The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States — and extensive materials from around the world — both onsite and online. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office.

Barred owl fallen from nest treated for leg fracture

The Patient of the Week at Blue Ride Wildlife Center was a young Barred Owl.

When the center receives calls about baby raptors, it is typically a situation in which they fell from a nest and re-nesting instructions must be given to reunite the baby with its parents. On rare occasions, if the baby is sick or injured, reuniting is not possible. Unfortunately, that was the case for the nestling owl who suffered a leg bone fracture when they fell from the nest.

Luckily, the fracture was closed and relatively fresh. Bird bones, especially the bones of young birds, start healing very quickly. Delays of just 12-24 hours can mean the difference between a bone that can be easily repaired and one that can never heal appropriately, according to a center release.

Since this bird came in so quickly after the fall and was medically stable, doctors went straight to surgery to repair the bone. An 18 gauge spinal needle was placed in the bone to align the two segments and a splint was placed.

Given the patient's age, the center anticipates significant healing and pin removal in the next week. During this time, the owl will be treated with pain medications, antibiotics, hand feedings and cage rest.

Puppets and mirrors are used during feedings to prevent imprinting or habituation and doctors will work with other area rehabilitators to find a patient of the same species and approximate age to help the owl grow up happy with a strong sense of species identity.

See a baby raptor like this on the ground? Please do not interfere, the center advises. Call them right away to assess whether or not it needs to come in for care, be re-nested, or if it is old enough to be left to climb the tree on its own.

Scheduled water outage on North Aspen Street

A contractor will be performing a scheduled water main adjustment on North Aspen Street as part of the ongoing Route 522 pedestrian & bicycle safety improvement plan. This will require a shutdown of water services on Monday, according to a Town of Culpeper release.

The following addresses should prepare for a planned water outage from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 1: 850 Sperryville Pike and on North Aspen Street the addresses at 520; 600; 760; 800; 812; 816; 820;824; 828; 832 836; 840; 844; 848; 852 and 920.

Before the water outage, the town recommends customers save water for drinking and domestic use. During the water outage, the town recommends that customers do not operate their water fixtures and faucets within the home. Questions? Call Public Works at 540/825-0285.

160th anniversary, Battle of Chancellorsville

Starting today through May 7, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park will commemorate the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Chancellorsville with a series of interactive programs.

Highlights of this commemorative event include:

Virtual Talk: 1863: Year of Confederate Reckoning, Sunday, 7 p.m.—Join Dr. Stephanie McCurry for a virtual talk exploring the state of the Confederate national experiment in the spring of 1863. Dr. McCurry will discuss how disenfranchised people in the Confederacy, particularly enslaved people and white women, brought their political voices to bear on the war effort. How did instability within the Confederacy impact the evolution of the war itself? Could another military victory salvage the struggling nation?

Pop-up Tent: Chancellorsville in Memory, Monday-Wednesday, May 1-3: Join in an informal setting to explore the place of Chancellorsville in history and memory at Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Center.

Battlefield Talks and Walks, May 1-3: Join park rangers for a variety of programs around the battlefield that explore the history of Chancellorsville from places where the battle occurred 160 years ago.

See the full schedule of events at go.nps.gov/chancellorsville-anniversary. Programs are free and open to the public. For outdoor programs and battlefield walks, visitors are encouraged to be prepared with good shoes, water, sunscreen and bug spray.