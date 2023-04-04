68th Annual Culpeper VFD Carnival upcoming

The Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. 68th Annual Carnival will be held at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises nightly Wednesday, May 24 through May 27, with a Saturday matinee and Saturday night fun

The volunteer station on West Davis Street has been proudly serving the town and county of Culpeper for nearly a century, according to a release.

The Culpeper Firemen’s parade on Main Street will be held Thursday, May 25. Anyone wishing to participate on the parade should contact the department at culpeperfire.com for entry information.

Raffle tickets for the Grand Prize drawings are $1/each and are available in books of 25 from any department member, at the fairgrounds and selected retailers. The Grand Prize is $2500 cash, 2nd prize, $1000 cash, 3rd prize $500 cash, and 4th and 5th prizes are $100 cash each.

This is one of the VFD’s major fundraisers for the year. Please come out, support the volunteers and have some family fun.

Culpeper County BOS meeting today

The Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

See agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs and watch the livestream on Culpeper Media Network.

Community services board meeting

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at its offices, located at 15361 Bradford Road in Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540/825-3100, ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Need of the week: Vienna sausage, beef jerkyThe Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs of the week are: Hormel single serve meals, Vienna sausage, Bumble Bee Snack on the Run (tuna or chicken), Jif on the Go and beef jerky.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

School division events April 4-April 13

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

Today–Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools Senior Job Fair, Culpeper Technical Education Center Campus, 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, (Not open to the public; by advanced registration only)

Tonight–Pearl Sample Elementary School PTO Meeting, Library, 6:15 p.m.

April 5–Culpeper County School Board Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8:30 a.m.

April 6–Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, STEM Lab, 3:15 p.m.

April 10–14– No School for Staff and Students Spring Break

April 13–Virginia School Board Association Hot Topic Conference, Charlottesville, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Builder’s Association spotlight on Culpeper

Fauquier Area Builder’s Association presents its new County Spotlight series with a focus on Culpeper this month.

Join FABA and potential members at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Luigi’s Restaurant in Southgate Shopping Center for lunch and to hear from Culpeper County Building Official Bob Orr. Gary Cole with town zoning will also be on hand.

Orr will be discussing issues facing builders and industry professionals. Tickets are $10. Questions? Contact Kelly Collier at 540/321-6223 or Meghan Butcher at 540/368-6361. Register at fabava.com.

Tiny Tots Story Time today, library programs

Infants to age 2 and their adults are invited to Tiny Tots Story Time taking place at 10:30 a.m. today at the Culpeper County Library and on Tuesdays, April 11, 18 and 25. The story time features songs, stories and activities especially designed for children and their caregivers.

Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 will be held at 10:30 a.m. this Thursday and on April 13, 20 and 27 at the library. “Don’t Touch That Critter” interactive program with the Old Rag Master Naturalists will be held at 11 a.m. on April 15. Check out native poisonous and venomous animals.

STEAM Squad for 3rd-5th graders will meet 4-5 p.m. on April 25 at the library. Storytime STEAM Squad will be held at 4 p.m. on April 12.

An Adult Spelling Bee will be held at 6 p.m. on April 13 in the large library meeting room. Have the mettle to seize Culpeper’s Best Speller crown? Does your vernacular dazzle?

Then join in this friendly competition of words to find out. Prizes will be awarded to the lucky winners. Register by April 10 at 540/825-8691. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library and La Bee da Loca.

A Mario Kart Tournament will be held 2:45-4:45 p.m. on April 28 at the library featuring competitive gaming, Mario & Friends trivia and snacks and drinks. Music & Movement is at 10:30 a.m. on April 28 for all ages.

Second chance for this salamander

A handsome Spotted Salamander came to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center recently after it was found walking inside a barn, dried out and lethargic.

The finder was kind enough to drive them to the animal rescue in Boyce for evaluation, according to a release. Salamanders are known to walk miles during breeding season between wetland locations, and it is possible a cold snap got in the way of this one’s trek.

Thankfully, this salamander had no obvious wounds or injuries on exam. It was treated with antibiotics for any potential cat attack wounds as that may have been why the salamander was found in the barn to begin with, though a cat interaction was not witnessed. After just a few days of treatment and rest and relaxation, this salamander was cleared for release and returned home.

The Spotted Salamander is great at eluding predators, according to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center. They spend the majority of their time hiding under rocks, fallen trees, or leaf litter to avoid being seen.

Plus, the bright, contrasting spots along their neck, back, and tail serve as a warning to predators that they secrete a toxin, which makes them taste bitter. So even when spotted, they don’t look like a tasty treat!