Public meeting to discuss Old Rag pilot program

Shenandoah National Park will host a virtual public meeting at 7 p.m. April 17 to share analysis of data collected during the Old Rag pilot program.

The park implemented a pilot ticketing system last year March through November to manage visitation at Old Rag, one of the park’s most popular hikes, according to a release. The pilot was reinstated in March to give managers additional time to evaluate the data.

The pilot program was introduced to address congestion and visitor safety because the popularity of Old Rag has led to crowding that affects the visitor experience and fragile park resources. The ticketing system limits visitation to this portion of the park to 800 people per day.

Before starting the pilot, the park hosted a public meeting and gathered public comments on the proposed ticketing system. During the pilot, park staff gathered data which they have evaluated. A written report is at parkplanning.nps.gov/Old-Rag-Pilot The information will help park staff decide how to move forward with managing Old Rag, the release stated.

During the upcoming meeting, a summary of the report will be shared and there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Following the meeting, a public comment portal will be available through which public is invited to provide written input on the pilot and the report.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation while we tested a means to ensure a high-quality visitor experience and protect park resources at Old Rag,” said Park Superintendent Patrick Kenney. “We look forward to sharing the data and getting additional input, especially from those who have experienced Old Rag during the pilot.”

To comment and for the link to the April 17 meeting, see nps.gov/shen

PD Community Walk in Culpeper Commons

Members of the Culpeper Police Department will be at Belle Court Apartments and Culpeper Commons from 6:30-8:30 p.m. this Thursday for a Community Walk with Chief Chris Settle and the Command Staff.

As they walk the community, this is residents’ opportunity to meet the people leading their police department, ask questions, and share any concerns. The agency hopes the neighborhoods will join them in conversation.

Germanna Community Conversations Thursday

A New York Times bestselling author is the latest speaker for the Community Conversation virtual series of Germanna Community College.

Dr. Anna Malaika Tubbs will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom on the topic of, “How Mothers Shape the World.”

Discuss her bestselling book, “The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation” and how their stories impact mothers in America today.

Hopping down the bunny trail to Sumerduck

The Easter Bunny will pay a holiday visit to Sumerduck Ruritan Club 5-6 p.m. this Saturday.

Children can get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny and enjoy some light treats and refreshments at this free event. Questions? Contact 540/445-1714. The club is a community service organization that operates 12 months a year and is located at 5335 Sumerduck Rd. in Sumerduck.

Pro wrestling event at Salem VFD

The Salem Volunteer Fire Department presents a live pro wrestling event to be held this Saturday, in the station house, 13428 Scotts Mill Rd. in Culpeper, featuring TCW PROVING GROUND.

Doors open at 5 p.m., bell time at 6. $10/admission at the door with all proceeds to benefit the fire company.

Culpeper youth win at regional science fair

Culpeper County Public Schools students recently won awards at the Virginia Piedmont Regional Science Fair at North Fork Discovery Park, just north of Charlottesville.

Culpeper County High School and Mountain Vista Governor’s School junior Sarah Rechkemmer won first place in the category of Mechanical/Electrical Engineering at the March 4 competition, according to a news release from CCPS spokesperson Laura Hoover.

Rechkemmer’s project, “Electroreceptors for the Visually Impaired,” also won The Directed Energy Professional Society Award. It qualifies her for states April 14-15. Stephanie Burke and Cle LaMonica provided guidance with MVGS projects. Overall, governor’s school students entered seven projects entered and all seven won awards.

Floyd T. Binns sixth grade students Livia Castro and Alex Lesicka won first place in the science fair category of Environmental Science. Their project, “Cleaning Conundrum” tested natural cleaning projects to see which ones worked best. The team swabbed the floors at a high traffic office building and added them to the cleaners in a petri dish to see which one had more bacteria.

Binns student Michael Nenyuk won second place in the category of Computer Science with his project, “Controlling Minecraft through a Webcam.” It sought to answer the question: “Does a regular, cascade, or deep learning classifier work best for controlling a video game character through webcam input?”

Nenyuk concluded that the deep learning classifier worked best, and presented real life scenarios where this information would be helpful, including “allowing a disabled person to control simple things, like computers or other technology,” he said. Binns science teacher Deanne Geer provided support for the student science fair projects.