Culpeper Tourism Easter weekend events

The Culpeper Department of Tourism & Economic Development has some suggestions for things to do the weekend leading up to Easter:

Saturday: Old Trade Brewery & Cidery Annual Egg Hunt—the Easter bunny will hop on by early Saturday, leaving endless amounts of treat-filled eggs for little and not-so-little kids.

Old Trade Brewery & Cidery Annual Egg Hunt—the Easter bunny will hop on by early Saturday, leaving endless amounts of treat-filled eggs for little and not-so-little kids. Saturday: Easter Bunny photos at The Vintage Nest—bring the kids for a free photo 1-4 p.m. with the hare of the hour. Free snacks.

Easter Bunny photos at The Vintage Nest—bring the kids for a free photo 1-4 p.m. with the hare of the hour. Free snacks. Saturday: Goat yoga at Charming Hill Farm is is taught by a professional yoga instructor and includes time after the class to experience baby goat cuddling.

Goat yoga at Charming Hill Farm is is taught by a professional yoga instructor and includes time after the class to experience baby goat cuddling. Saturday: En Plein Air 2023 Series—Experience a variety of illustrators, painters and photographers following the French impressionist En Plein Air tradition of creating art in the out-of-doors at Revalation Vineyard.

En Plein Air 2023 Series—Experience a variety of illustrators, painters and photographers following the French impressionist En Plein Air tradition of creating art in the out-of-doors at Revalation Vineyard. Sunday: Easter Egg Hunt at Mountain Run Winery—come and hang out with the EVOLVE Center for Easter fun for all ages, including adults.

Easter Egg Hunt at Mountain Run Winery—come and hang out with the EVOLVE Center for Easter fun for all ages, including adults. Sunday: Grown Up Easter Egg Hunt at Beer Hound Brewery—the Easter Bunny is leaving Easter eggs for the grown-ups around the tasting room.

Grown Up Easter Egg Hunt at Beer Hound Brewery—the Easter Bunny is leaving Easter eggs for the grown-ups around the tasting room. Sunday: Annual Bunny Hops Races at Death Ridge Brewery—races in the front field at 3 p.m., open at 11 a.m. with Black Bear Oven One on site, music with Flatt Broke Bluegrass Band at 1:30 p.m. and Easter egg hunting while supplies last.

African American History in Stafford County

Local historian Frank White will be speaking about Stafford County African American history at 10 a.m. today at Central Rappahannock Regional Library Theater in Fredericksburg, as part of Washington Heritage Museums Speakers Series.

White will touch on people such as John DeBaptiste, who operated a ferry from Falmouth to Fredericksburg at the turn of the 19th century, through Senator Edward Brooke, born in 1919, who became the first Black Senator to join the Senate since Reconstruction. Brooke had family ties to Stafford County.

White will also talk about notable sites in Stafford County from the early 19th century through the mid-20th century.

Horses, trains & autos Saturday at the museum

Hands on History is a new monthly series of weekend programs for family members of all ages at the Museum of Culpeper History.

Each month will feature a different activity that will put participants in touch with Culpeper’s past. Programs will be offered mornings of the second Saturday of the month. April’s program will be held 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, April 8 with a theme of, “Horses, Trains, and Automobiles.”

Attendees will learn when the first road was built in Culpeper along with the first railroad. Stop by the museum and learn about the history of various types of transportation in Culpeper. Then “travel” cross country using different methods of transportation.

There is no admission fee for this program. See culpepermuseum.com and contact education@culpepermuseum.com or call 540/829-1749 for more information.

Local authors’ event at Arts Center in Orange

The Arts Center in Orange is hosting a special event tonight with local authors Cary Holladay and Charles “Mac” McRaven.

From 5-7 p.m., they will be reading from their most recent books at the center on Main Street.

McRaven will feature his trilogy, “TRANQUILLA,” about a Civil War survivor and a woman who is his great, great, great grandmother. Holladay will read from her short stories.

“Waddell Church talents will be well-represented with Cary and Mac,” according to publicity as both are regular artists at the 5th Saturday Open Mic & Jam at the church in Rapidan.

The evening will include a Q&A with attendees, signed copies of their books and light refreshments. All are welcome.

New landowner conservation services

The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, covering Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, recently held a workshop for new landowners to learn about conservation services available to them.

The workshop was a great success and many attendees expressed interest in having access to the information presented, according to an agency release.

To meet this demand, the District is now offering a downloadable binder containing all the information presented at the workshop. The binder has information on soil health, water conservation and wildlife habitat management, the release stated, along with contact information for multiple agencies and what each offers.

New landowners can benefit greatly from this information, as it can help them make informed decisions about how to manage their land in a way that is environmentally sustainable and economically viable, the release stated.

By implementing conservation practices, landowners can improve soil health, reduce erosion, conserve water and provide habitat for wildlife.

The downloadable binder is available on the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District’s website under the “Publications” tab. The District hopes the resource will be helpful to many people in the community who are looking to connect with agencies and make a positive impact on the environment while also managing their land effectively.

For more information about Culpeper Soil and Water contact 540/825-8591 or Stephanie DeNicola at stephanied@culpeperswcd.org.

SEE Recovery Center open to everyone

“What’s Your Love Language?” group will be held at noon to 1 p.m. today at the S.E.E. Recovery Center, 710 U.S. Avenue in Culpeper, and every first and third Thursday.

Family Resource Day will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the center. Celebrate Recovery, a faith based, 12-step recovery program is held at 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The S.E.E. Recovery Center offers an array of recovery-oriented groups, meetings and the opportunity to speak with someone about mental health or substance use recovery.

Current hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and 4:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays. All services at the S.E.E. Recovery Center are free and open to everyone.