Prevent child abuse: Spring Into Awareness

April is Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

A free annual community event, Spring Into Awareness, will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road, in Culpeper. Sponsored by ServePro of Culpeper and Fauquier. Contact ypc@safejourneys.com for more details.

Democratic candidate in Orange Saturday

House of Delegates candidate Sara Ratcliffe will be the featured speaker at the Orange County Democrats monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at headquarters, 111 Chapman St., in the Town of Orange. The Barboursville Democrat recently announced her bid to run in the new 62nd House of Delegates District. Light refreshments will be provided.

GOP sends best wishes for Passover

The Republican Party of Virginia sent its best wishes to all Jewish people celebrating Passover in the United States, in Israel, and around the world, in a release earlier this week.

Passover marks a celebration of the Jewish people’s freedom from slavery in Egypt and deliverance to the Promised Land in Israel. This sacred time of year is an opportunity to reflect on all of God’s blessings and thank Him for his wisdom and grace, the release stated.

Passover also reminds of the continued need for God’s guidance in one’s life. America is made strong by faith in God, and residents will always look to Him in times of crisis, the release stated.

Coffee & Conversation for employers

Orange County Economic Development is calling all local employers to attend Coffee & Conversation from 8-11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at the Orange County Airport.

Representatives from the UVA Career Center, Virginia CareerWorks—Piedmont and the Central VA Partnership for Economic Development are creating a forum to engage employers in internship and full-time hiring, according to a release.

Employers can drop by for conversations, coffee and pastries.

Local student on U. of Dallas dean’s list

Gabriella Capizzi of Locust Grove was named to the fall 2022 semester Dean’s List at the University of Dallas for getting a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Located in one of the largest and fastest-growing metropolitan areas of the U.S., the University of Dallas is a nationally recognized Catholic liberal arts university with campuses in Irving, Texas, and Rome, Italy.

Calling all cowboys and cowgirls for cattle drive

Cattle drives at Andora Farm in Culpeper are fixing to start.

Farm operators Pat and Tom Seay invite horseback riders to come get a feel for the annual event. Even equestrians who have never worked with cattle will enjoy the cattle drive.

The first cattle drive on the local farm is scheduled for April 21-23. Equestrians can also get a feel for working with cows at upcoming cattle drives on May 12-14, May 19-21, June 23-25, June 30-July 2, Sept. 8-10, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Oct. 20-22 (full) and Oct. 27-29.

Tom Seay, star of “Best of America by Horseback,” will be back in the saddle to ride along on each drive this season in Culpeper. The 2023 cattle drives will have a larger herd to work with and the groups will have 12 to 15 riders for each event.

The cattle drives are all inclusive, with stalls, trailer parking, hook ups and all meals served in the Seay home at their large dining room table. Don’t have a live-in trailer? Riders are welcome to camp and use the bathhouse with shower.

Contact patseay@aol.com or call 540/829-9555 to reserve a spot.

Piedmont Community band new director

The Piedmont Community Band recently welcomed Cathy Dunn as its new conductor. She has directed several community and school bands locally. Dunn is from the area and has been active in the musical education of students for years and as conductor of the Cornerstone Community Band.

Want to be part of the community band of Windmore Foundation for the Arts? Local musicians are invited to come play 6-7:30 p.m. Sundays at Culpeper Baptist Church.

The Piedmont Community Band has been excitedly preparing for a busy season. They will take part in the annual Culpeper Remembers at 3 p.m. May 29 at the Culpeper American Legion. This commemoration of Memorial Day will honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and include the band’s participation in Taps Across America.

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 at Culpeper Baptist Church, the band will present Storytime, a concert celebrating stories and storytelling. With kids’ activities provided by the Culpeper County Library and an opportunity to dress up as favorite book characters for band and audience members alike, it promises to be a fun afternoon.