Emerald Hill Elementary Drama Club forms

A recent performance of “Alice in Wonderland” at Emerald Hill Elementary was pure magic, according to a release from school news liaison Annie Burgh.

The brand new Emerald Hill Elementary Drama Club on March 31 presented the Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland and Other Unusual Tales." The Drama Club, funded with federal pandemic dollars for before and after school programs, met from October 2022 through last month with 36 talented 4th and 5th grade students.

Staff members Emily Bragg, Jessica Allison, Nikki Alther, and Deborah Gaulden created and ran the club as adult support. Students learned the basics of theatre arts, including acting skills, breathing and projection on stage, costume design, improvisation, stage management, backstage and technical skills, set design, prop making and promotion/advertising, according to Burgh’s release.

Many drama students volunteered their time to a Saturday Set Day, during which students designed and created set pieces and props for the performance. Another 10 drama students participated in playwriting workshops to learn the basics of playwriting and character creation.

As a result, eight of the students went on to cast and direct other students in their own student-written skits. Burgh said: “EHE Drama Club did an amazing job in their very first production, and the EHE community is very proud of their accomplishments and talents.”

Free community dinner in Jeffersonton

Jeffersonton Community Center will hold an Italian dinner at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, for attendees to meet their neighbors.

There will be a board meeting to follow to outline upcoming events and ask for suggestions for future programs. The community center is at 5073 Jeffersonton Road in Jeffersonton, Culpeper County.

EVOLVE Center Easter Egg Hunt today

All ages can head out to Mountain Run Lake Winery from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today to hunt eggs on Easter in Culpeper County with the EVOLVE Center.

There will be food on site for purchase at the ticketed event, including hotdogs, hamburgers, chicken tenders, fries, cotton candy, popcorn and more. Face painting, barrel train, the Easter Bunny hopping around and DJ with music in the afternoon.

All ticket proceeds go to The EVOLVE Center Born Leaders Achieving Change program. The program teaches kids basic life skills while investing in the community and other communities.

Children's swim lessons at Powell

Registration is currently open for children's group swim lessons at Powell Wellness Center's indoor pool in Culpeper.

The session runs April-May with a registration deadline of April 13. Classes include Parent & Child (ages 6 months-3 years), Preschool Aquatics (ages 3-5), and Learn to Swim (ages 6-13 years).

Taught by certified water safety instructors, classes focus on developing or strengthening aquatics skills and promoting water safety awareness. See the schedule at powellwellnesscenter.org/register-for-swim-lessons, stop by the center at 1005 Golf Drive or contact PWC aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at 540/445-5383 or saucoin@culpeperwellness.org.

Dementia Friend virtual training

Interested volunteers can become a “Dementia Friend” by attending a one-hour informal Zoom session at noon on Tuesday.

Participants in the April 11 program will learn the five key messages about dementia, what it's like to live with the disease, and how to turn understanding into action that supports people living with dementia, according to a release from Aging Together. Participants don't have to be a dementia expert to become a dementia friend. Register at agingtogether.org/upcoming programs.html for the Zoom link.

Environmental health office moves in Orange

Orange County Environmental Health has moved and is now located in the Orange County Health Department at 450 N. Madison Road in Orange, according to a weekly update Friday from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

While the agency is working to get its phone and fax lines set up at the new location, those needing to reach the Orange County Environmental Health office should call 540/672-1291 or fax 540/672-3109.

Public Safety training at CCHS

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and Culpeper Police Department, along with local fire and rescue, will be conducting training on site at the Culpeper County High School campus 8:45 a.m. to noon on April 10, 11 and 12.

There will be a high presence of law enforcement and public safety equipment at the campus on those days, during spring break, but there is no cause for alarm, according to an agency release.

During the training exercise, Achievement Drive, Success Drive and the end of Northridge Blvd. at Achievement Drive will be closed to through traffic. This training exercise is part of an ongoing effort and commitment to ensuring the safety of local schools, the students, faculty and the citizens of Culpeper County, the release stated.

Request for students to attend out of school zone

Families who would like to submit an initial request for their child to attend a school out of their school zone must complete an initial out of zone request application at culpeperschools.org.

Applications can be found on the Student Services Page (Menu, Departments, Student Services, then scroll down to Out of Zone Applications). Each school also has paper applications available. Families will be notified in writing by the principal of acceptance or denial of the application for out of zone attendance for the next school year no later than June 15.

4-H Youth Benefit BBQ Dinner

Join the members of the Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock 4-H Clubs for a fun and tasty afternoon of homemade treats at an upcoming BBQ dinner from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 in the Brandy Station Fire Hall.

On the menu will be beef and pork barbecue, leg of lamb, buttered parsley potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, homemade desserts and beverages. Advance tickets only—$12 for adults and $5 for children ages 9 and under. All proceeds will benefit the CRM Farm Show. Purchase tickets from Andy Anderson at 540/547-2926 or from any 4-H member.