Culpeper GOP hold yard sale

The Culpeper County Republican Committee held a yard sale outside their headquarters on Saturday to raise funds to help pay rent for the committee’s building, which sits out front of the Culpeper Town Hall.

According to Dewey McDonnell, the building is subleased to the committee by its nonprofit organization, the America First Club. Both groups use the location for meetings. McDonnell, who serves as the club’s president, said they hold a yard sale the first Saturday of every month.

Local bank celebrates 10-year anniversary

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate a decade in business at Oak View National Bank, located at 450 James Madison Highway in Culpeper. The ceremony is at 4 p.m. Friday.

Washington, Lafayette history walking tour

The Museum of Culpeper History will offer a walking tour of downtown Culpeper this weekend featuring local connections to George Washington and the Marquis de Lafayette.

Local historian Jim Bish, author of the recently published, “I Can’t Tell A Lie,” will lead the approximate 90-minute tour starting at 10 a.m. Saturday from the museum, located at the Depot, 113 S. Commerce St.

Two of the most important figures in the Revolutionary War were Gen. Washington and the Marquis; both of these great men have important connections to Culpeper. Washington and Lafayette’s ties to the area are examined in the tour, which highlights the pathways and important associations that each of these men had with Culpeper, especially along Main (Coleman) Street.

The registration fee is $12.50, and attendance is limited. To register for the program or for more information, see culpepermuseum.com.

"Urinetown: The Musical" in Barboursville

“Urinetown: The Musical" is running weekends on the Four County Players Mainstage in Barboursville through Aug. 20. Friday and Saturday night performances are at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and students, $16 for children 12 and under and all Friday tickets are $10.

The play contains adult language, themes and depictions of violence. It is recommended for ages 13 and up. Parental discretion is advised. "Urinetown" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Four County Players is Central Virginia's longest-running community theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For information or tickets, call 540/832-5355, see fourcp.org, or visit them on Facebook.

Free program in Remington on cover crops

The Master Gardeners of Fauquier and Rappahannock counties will offer a free presentation, “Planting Cover Crops: Vetch in the Rye” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 in the pavilion at Remington Community Garden, located at 160 W. Bowen St. in Remington.

Ashley Goodwin, an education specialist will Fauquier Education Farm, will discuss covering soil with a cover crop this fall and winter. When the vegetable garden is finished, planting cover crops have a wide range of benefits for soil and the future garden, according to a release. This program will summarize benefits of cover crops and outline what to do at this time of year to establish cover crops that will grow in the garden for many months to come. Also, see what is happening at the Remington Community Garden. Free cover crop seed samples will be shared with participants.

Goodwin grew up on a dairy farm in Orange and graduated from Virginia Tech in 2022 with a degree in Agriculture Science. She brings a passion for agriculture and for growing vegetables, the release stated.

Remington Community Garden began in 2014 and has grown to become a community gathering space. Creation of the space was a passion project for the community, involving John Waldeck, Remington United Methodist Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and Virginia Cooperative Extension.

This event will happen rain or shine. If there is thunder and lightning, the event will be canceled.

Register at mgfrc.org/learn. Questions? Contact the master gardener help desk at 540/341-9750, Ext. 1, or helpdesk@mgfrc.org.

"Boys Don't Cry" and double feature on Mount Pony

The Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper continues its celebration of first-time directors this weekend as part of the free August film series, including a Friday night double feature.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., it’s “Boys Don’t Cry” (20th Century-Fox, 1999), directed by Kimberly Pierce. Hillary Swank won the first of her two Best Actress Oscars starring as young female-to-male transgender who leaves his hometown under threat when his ex-girlfriend's brother discovers that he's biologically female. Color, 118 minutes.

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday will be the first of two films, starting with “Dementia 13” (MGM, 1963), directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The untimely death of her husband and the desire to be benefactor of his will causes a young woman to try and deceive his family. Black & White, 81 minutes.

The second half of Friday’s double feature is, “Targets” (Paramount, 1968), directed by Peter Bogdanovich. An old horror film actor announces his retirement but agrees to one last personal appearance at a drive-in movie theater. Rated R. Color, 90 minutes.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Programs are free. Seating is first-come, first-served. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check; no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted. Weapons are also not permitted at the federal facility. This applies to off-duty law enforcement and concealed carry permit holders.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes prior to curtain.

Need of the week: lunch foods

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are lunch foods: canned chicken and tuna, Ramen, canned soup, peanut butter, jelly and juice boxes.

Drop off donations from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook.