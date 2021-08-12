Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 12, 2021

Parade tonight in Brandy StationThe Firemen’s Parade will proceed down Fleetwood Heights Road starting at 6:30 p.m. tonight as part of this weekend’s Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Fair & Carnival.
Special guests will include the Quantico Marine Corp Band, whose mission is to provide musical support to encourage community relations, enhance troop morale and inspire patriotism in the American people. Band members also fulfill duties as Marine riflemen.
Parade trophies will be given out at 9 p.m.
CCPS vaccine clinic slated FridayCulpeper County Public Schools will hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic for students 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, in front of Culpeper County High School.
The school system will offer meningitis conjugate vaccine, TDAP, HPV and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at this clinic. The student must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
TDAP and meningitis vaccines are required for entry into seventh grade. A meningitis vaccine is required for entry into 12th grade. Without these required vaccines, students will not be permitted to start school.
Culpeper Parks & Rec starts sign-upsCulpeper County Parks & Recreation’s Fall Activity guide will be available on Friday, Aug. 13.
The Culpeper Quarterly will be mailed to residents, and the Recreation Guide may be found in it. Also find a digital copy online at CulpeperRecreation.com.
Some examples of activities available include Intro to Wrestling, Kids & Teen Karate, Dog Obedience, Basket Weaving, Quilting and Free Tennis Lessons. And Day Trips are back! A trip on the North Pole Express is arranged on the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad in December.
For more details and to register, go to CulpeperRecreaion.com or call 540/727-3412. Online registration open Friday, Aug. 13. In-person and phone registrations open Monday, Aug. 16.
‘Emerald Heist’ at Sangria BowlStageworks is hosting encore performances this weekend of “The Emerald Heist” in the restaurant formerly located in the State Theatre black box.
The local theater group of Windmore Foundation for The Arts is partnering with The Sangria Bowl on South Main Street to bring audience members on a hilarious trip on the Jewel Thief Express.
Be part of theatrical action at 5 p.m. Aug. 14 and at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 for a fully interactive dinner/brunch theatre experience not available anywhere else.
Tickets for $40/person include a three-course meal-appetizer, main dish, and dessert, all with a memorable Latin Flair. Select a menu when purchasing tickets at Windmore on Facebook or the foundation’s website.