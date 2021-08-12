Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 12, 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Culpeper Quarterly will be mailed to residents, and the Recreation Guide may be found in it. Also find a digital copy online at CulpeperRecreation.com.

Some examples of activities available include Intro to Wrestling, Kids & Teen Karate, Dog Obedience, Basket Weaving, Quilting and Free Tennis Lessons. And Day Trips are back! A trip on the North Pole Express is arranged on the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad in December.

For more details and to register, go to CulpeperRecreaion.com or call 540/727-3412. Online registration open Friday, Aug. 13. In-person and phone registrations open Monday, Aug. 16.

‘Emerald Heist’ at Sangria BowlStageworks is hosting encore performances this weekend of “The Emerald Heist” in the restaurant formerly located in the State Theatre black box.

The local theater group of Windmore Foundation for The Arts is partnering with The Sangria Bowl on South Main Street to bring audience members on a hilarious trip on the Jewel Thief Express.

Be part of theatrical action at 5 p.m. Aug. 14 and at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 for a fully interactive dinner/brunch theatre experience not available anywhere else.