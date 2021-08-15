Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 15, 2021

3rd Thursday Concerts return this weekHead to historic downtown Culpeper in front of the Depot for this week’s return—following a year-and-a-half reprieve—of the 3rd Thursday Summer Concerts, sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance Inc.

“As chairman of the 3rd Thursday committee, I want to thank CRI staff, committee members and volunteers, all event sponsors, and the Town of Culpeper for their hard work and support in making the concerts this summer possible,” concert committee chairman David Martin said in a statement. “CRI kicked off its first 3rd Thursday Concert in August of 2002 and, 20 years later, these events are still going strong. All music lovers and folks who want to dance, socialize and have fun are invited to come out.”

The Reflex starts off the music Thursday, Aug. 19, delivering the best in 1980s cover tunes. Parachute pants and Jordache jeans are encouraged for the concert, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Advance tickets cost $10 at Pepperberries, the Museum of Culpeper History and Oak View National Bank, at 450 James Madison Highway. General admission is also available the day of the event. Children get in free.