Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 15, 2021

3rd Thursday Concerts return this weekHead to historic downtown Culpeper in front of the Depot for this week’s return—following a year-and-a-half reprieve—of the 3rd Thursday Summer Concerts, sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance Inc.
“As chairman of the 3rd Thursday committee, I want to thank CRI staff, committee members and volunteers, all event sponsors, and the Town of Culpeper for their hard work and support in making the concerts this summer possible,” concert committee chairman David Martin said in a statement. “CRI kicked off its first 3rd Thursday Concert in August of 2002 and, 20 years later, these events are still going strong. All music lovers and folks who want to dance, socialize and have fun are invited to come out.”
The Reflex starts off the music Thursday, Aug. 19, delivering the best in 1980s cover tunes. Parachute pants and Jordache jeans are encouraged for the concert, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Advance tickets cost $10 at Pepperberries, the Museum of Culpeper History and Oak View National Bank, at 450 James Madison Highway. General admission is also available the day of the event. Children get in free.
All are welcome. Feel free to bring a picnic basket, but please remember, no pets or coolers. Delicious eats from Asian Taste, Burnt Ends BBQ and Moo Thru Ice Cream will be on hand. The kids’ corner will offer lawn games for younger concert goers.
Questions? Call 540-825-4416, email crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or visit culpeperdowntown.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale seeks singersThe Blue Ridge Chorale announces its 2021 season, and says “Come Sing with Us!”
Led by Director C. Alexander Smith and Assistant Director Melanie Bolas, the chorale is a community choral group in Culpeper open to residents of Culpeper and surrounding counties.
Rehearsals for the chorale’s Fall Season begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 at Culpeper Baptist Church, with in-person registration at 6 p.m. Online registration begins Sunday, Aug. 15, at brcsings.com.
Cooling assistance deadline is MondayUntil Monday, Aug. 16, Culpeper Human Services and the Culpeper County Department of Social Services will accept applications for help with home cooling costs.
This assistance also provides for purchase or repair of cooling equipment and/or payment for electricity to operate cooling equipment. To be eligible, a household must contain at least one vulnerable individual who is age 60 or older, is living with a disability, or is younger than 6.
The income of all household members must be verified. Qualifying applicants, for example, would be a household of four with a maximum income of $3,313 or a household of eight with a maximum income of $5,583.
Applications can be picked up at Culpeper Department Social Services, 1835 Industry Drive, or online at commonhelp.virginia.gov/access. To learn more, call 855-635-4370 or 727-0372, ext. 376.
Assistance is based on availability of funds.
Garden Club to meet Aug. 19
Barbara Meeh will give a talk on “Horticulture Display and Staging” to the Culpeper Garden Club at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Culpeper United Methodist Church at 1233 Oaklawn Drive in the town of Culpeper.
Individually packaged refreshments will be available at 1:30 p.m. Have questions about the club? Call 540-825-9134.
Employers sought for Warrenton job fair
A Job Fair will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, on the Fauquier Campus of Lord Fairfax Community College, at 6480 College Road in Warrenton.
The Economic Development Department, LFCC Workforce Solutions and Virginia Career Works are seeking employers who will have positions that need to be filled within 30 to 45 days of the event, and will engage in advertising efforts, such as sharing information on social media.
Participation is free. All industries are welcome—construction to food service, and everything in between. Register at forms.office.com/r/ubWnShgHfG.
Job seekers are encouraged to save the date and attend the event.
Questions? Email dcomer@lfcc.edu or call 540-351-1044.