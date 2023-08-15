VDOT survey on Fauquier safety upgrades

The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on a transportation study assessing potential safety improvements for the U.S. 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) corridor in Fauquier County.

This STARS (Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions) study will assess safety and operational conditions on that five-mile-long section of U.S. 29 between Opal Road and the southern Warrenton interchange, according to a VDOT release.

Approximately 45,000 vehicles travel that section of the highway each day, according to 2021 traffic counts. U.S. 29 is the major north-south travel corridor within Fauquier County that carries a significant number of trucks and multi-axle vehicles as well as many daily commuters into the Northern Virginia region.

VDOT invites the public to participate in a short online survey to share their travel experiences along the U.S. 15/17/29 corridor. A link to the survey is on the STARS U.S. 15/17/29 Corridor Study web page. The survey closes Aug. 25.

The study will consider and develop potential safety and operational improvements for all users in the study area and develop cost estimates for the preferred alternatives, according to the release. The study will not set construction dates for any of the alternatives. The purpose of this study is to develop proposed improvements that localities can pursue for funding, and to consider including in their comprehensive plans.

Comments can also be sent by email to Michaeld.barnes@vdot.virginia.gov or by postal mail to Michael Barnes, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA, 22701.

Data center public hearing tonight

The Town of Culpeper Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. tonight on the Copper Ridge Data Center Campus rezoning application, proposed for location next to Culpeper National Cemetery on East Chandler Street. The public hearing and meeting will be held in the Culpeper Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

Since the last public hearing on this proposal in July, the developer has reduced the total height of the two data centers closest to nearby Mountain Brook Estates from 80 feet to 55 feet and the height of the four other data centers from 80 feet to 75 feet, including rooftop equipment, according to Piedmont Environmental Council.

Revival Services start this Wednesday

Join upcoming homecoming revival services at Beulah Baptist Church, located at 9297 Eggbornsville Road in Rixeyville. The services will be held at 7 p.m. on three consecutive Wednesdays, August 16, 23, and 30.

The guest preachers will be the Rev. Jeffrey Hackley from Bethel Baptist Church in Mitchells, the Rev. Andrew Juggins from Canaan Baptist Church in Reva, and the Rev. Judy Johnson from Good Hope Baptist Church in Culpeper. Questions? Contact Pastor Pitts at 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com.

Floor Advisor ribbon cutting today in Culpeper

A Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting will be held at 4 p.m. today to celebrate Floor Advisor’s Grand Opening at 15149 Montanus Drive in Culpeper.

Immigration Legal Services in Culpeper

Just Neighbors legal services for immigrants has a representative in Culpeper to help immigrants 9 a.m. to noon on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the Culpeper Free Clinic, located at 610 Laurel St. The representative will be there this month on August 23.

Puffenbarger Insurance gets Excellence Award

Leavitt Group recently awarded Warrenton-based Puffenbarger Insurance with the “Agency Excellence Award” at the annual conference in Anaheim, California. Attendees included Leavitt Group’s network of agencies from over 200 locations nationwide.

“We are honored to receive this award and thank our valued clients for allowing us to service all their insurance needs,” said Keith Puffenbarger, co-owner of Puffenbarger

Insurance, in a statement. Leavitt Group noted Puffenbarger Insurance’s exceptional growth, profitability, and customer service when presenting the award. Leavitt Group is one of the largest privately-held insurance brokerages in the nation with over 200 locations across 26 states.

Local students on Maryland U. dean’s list

More than 10,500 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained the cumulative GPA.

Local students named to the dean’s list were: Bryce Allen of Spotylvania, Ashley Beneke of Unionville, Charles Briggs of Locust Grove, Carlos Cummings of Locust Grove, Michael Dorsey of Locust Grove, Aaron Evans of Ruckersville, Alexis Grassette Santos of Bealeton, Shawn Hardesty of Warrenton, Everest Head of Culpeper,Martin Kassner of Locust Grove, Daniel Keough of Ruckersville, Benjamin Larkin of Spotsylvania, Corey Little of Remington, Samantha Skeins of Culpeper, Stephen Spitler of Rhoadesville, Jason Vermillion of Barboursville and Rhiana Vermillion of Bealeton. University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers.