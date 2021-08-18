Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 18, 2021

DSS boards meet today in CulpeperThe regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start Board will be held at 1 p.m. today, Aug. 18 in the conference room at Culpeper Human Services, 1835 Industry Dr.
Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting. COVID-19 health screening guidelines and protocol of the CDC and VDH will be in place at the meeting.
CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Hydrant flushing on town’s east sideThe Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution on Lover’s Lane, Industry Drive, McDevitt Drive, and Maddox Drive, beginning today, Aug. 18 through Friday, Aug. 20, weather permitting. Flushing crews will be working daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly. Some discoloration of water is expected, but should be temporary. Should discoloration persist, contact 540/825-0285.
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the WeekThe Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
This week, the ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of 8 oz. cheddar cheese, 8 oz. lunch meat, dried pinto beans, juice boxes and Ramen soup.
See ststephensculpeper.net, on Facebook or contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177.
Culpeper Garden Club this weekBarbara Meeh will present, “Horticulture Display and Staging,” at 2 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 19 for the Culpeper Garden Club.
The meeting will be held at Culpeper United Methodist Church on Oaklawn Drive. Individually packaged refreshments will be available at 1:30 p.m. Questions? Contact 540/825-9134.
Food distribution Saturday at CUMCEmpowering Culpeper will host its monthly food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 21 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.
As with prior distributions, precautions remain in place to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. All volunteers will wear masks during the distribution and community members are also encouraged to wear masks. Masks will be available during the distribution, if needed.
As community members enter the church they will be seated and given a number. Their number will be called once their food distribution is ready for pick-up.
Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Incorporated, a Virginia-based community action agency. empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
3rd Thursday Concert road closuresStarting around 5 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 19, downtown road closures will be in place for the return of CRI’s 3rd Thursday Concert.
The area of North Commerce Street between Wausau Place and East Culpeper Street around the Depot will be closed, according to Culpeper Police. The road closure will also includes a portion of the 200-block of East Davis Street.
Motorists should plan alternate routes to avoid the area and be prepared for increased pedestrian traffic. Those planning to attend Third Thursday should be prepared for limited parking and weather of the evening, the PD advised.
The Reflex will be on stage, delivering the best in 1980s cover tunes. The concert event will last until 9 p.m.
Powell Wellness Center free classPowell Wellness Center will offer a class at noon this Thursday, Aug. 19 focused on combating pelvic floor dysfunction, commonly seen as incontinence and prolapse.
The class on site at 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper will be led by certified personal trainer Amy Biddle. Registration is not required.
Contact Whitney Propps at 540/445-5388 or wpropps@culpeperwellness.org.
19th Annual Chamber Golf ClassicThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 19th Annual Golf Classic at 8 a.m. this Friday, Aug. 19 at the Culpeper Country Club.
Registration starts at 7 a.m. for this friendly contest featuring a beer goggle putt-off, hole-in-one challenge, longest drive, 50/50 raffle, mulligans and closest to the pin.
Breakfast, snacks and beer provided along with boxed lunches on the course for $85/player. Sponsorships and marketing opportunities available. Contact Amy Frazier at events@culpeperchamber.com or 540/825-8628.