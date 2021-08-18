Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 18, 2021

DSS boards meet today in CulpeperThe regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start Board will be held at 1 p.m. today, Aug. 18 in the conference room at Culpeper Human Services, 1835 Industry Dr.

Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting. COVID-19 health screening guidelines and protocol of the CDC and VDH will be in place at the meeting.

CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Hydrant flushing on town’s east sideThe Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution on Lover’s Lane, Industry Drive, McDevitt Drive, and Maddox Drive, beginning today, Aug. 18 through Friday, Aug. 20, weather permitting. Flushing crews will be working daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.