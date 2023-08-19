Boy Scouts bike C&O Canal Trail

A group of 13 scouts and six leaders from Boy Scout Troop 196 of Culpeper took a day trip on August 5 to the C&O Canal trail.

Troop members biked a 38-mile section of the trail from Point of Rocks to the Carderock stop in Potomac, both located in Maryland. The C & O Canal Bike trip is an annual trip taken by the troop for more than 40 years.

Scouts bike an average of 40 miles each time starting in Cumberland, MD and ending in Washington, DC. After attending the trip for five years in a row, each scout will have biked the entire 184 miles of the trail and earned the “C&O Historic Trail Patch” along with all five of its rocker segments.

Anyone interested in more information about Scouting or Troop 196, contact Amy Flack at 919/585-4542. Troop meetings are Monday nights from 7-8:30 p.m. at St Luke’s Lutheran Church in Culpeper.

Adult Prom Night tonight at winery

No Excuse Mom of Culpeper is hosting Adult Prom Night 6-11 p.m. tonight at Mountain Run Winery.

Tickets are $50 per person for the fundraiser to support Girls on the Run Piedmont. The event will feature dinner from Pepper’s Grill, dance hits by DJ Javiwood, dance competitions, photos ops, a 50/50 raffle and more.

Get tickets at mountainrunwinery.com.

Concrete restoration work around town

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to perform daily concrete restoration operations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. next week, Monday through Friday, around town, weather permitting.

The work will consist of repairing curb, sidewalk, and parking spaces. A safety work zone will require the temporary closure of travel lanes in the downtown corridor and flagging operations and lane closures for other areas. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. Work Locations will be on: Fairfax Street, East Spencer Street, Scanlon Street, Oak View Street, Madison Road, Willow Street and at Town Hall, located at 400 S. Main St.

Questions? Contact Public Works at 540/825-0285.

Upcoming School Division Events

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

August 21–A.G. Richardson Elementary School Spirit Night, Little Caesar’s, 15137 Montanus Drive, 4-8 p.m.

August 24–Pearl Sample Elementary School Spirit Night, Dairy Queen, 16125 Ira Hoffman Lane, 6-8 p.m.

August 26–Culpeper County Public Schools Community Hiring, Culpeper Technical Education Center, 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, 9-11 a.m.

August 28—Culpeper County School Board Regular Work Session, CCHS Studio, 6 p.m.

August 31–Farmington Elementary School Back to School Night, 5-6 p.m.

September 1 and 4–Labor Day Holiday – No School for Students and Staff

History at Sunset: Germanna Ford crossings

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park History at Sunset continues at 6:30 tonight with, “Germanna Ford: Crossroads of the Rapidan.”

These ranger-led programs focus on lesser-known stories and historical perspectives connected with sites throughout the park.

When soldiers used Germanna Ford in the Civil War, they were traversing a centuries-old crossing of the Rapidan River. Indigenous tribes, English and German colonists, the Marquis de Lafayette, and Civil War armies were all shaped by this location, but also influenced this environment in ways we can still observe today.

Join park staff in collaboration with Historic Germanna to learn about the movements of peoples by walking in their footsteps and exploring their marks on the landscape. Meet at the Germanna Foundation Visitor Center; 2062 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove; includes a 1.5 mile walk; sturdy shoes, water, and bug spray recommended.

An Evening with Jeannette Walls at the library

Limited tickets will go on sale today through EventBrite for An Evening with Jeannette Walls.

Friends of Culpeper County Library are hosting the special intimate meeting with the best-selling author of “The Glass Castle” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the library. Walls’ latest book, “Hang the Moon,” will be available for sale and autograph at the event.

Cabinet manufacturer celebrates 50 years

American Woodmark in Orange is celebrating a half-century in business.

From humble beginnings in 1973 to becoming one of the largest cabinet manufacturers in the U.S., the Orange facility has played a critical role in delivering high-quality, affordable cabinets to customers across the country, according to a county release.

American Woodmark takes great pride in their commitment to sustainability, and the Orange facility is no exception. From recycling waste materials to using energy-efficient equipment, they are always looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact while maintaining the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship, the release stated.

“Our success is only made possible by our team members’ hard work and dedication. Many of our team members have been with us for decades, and their expertise and attention to detail are what sets our cabinets apart. We’re proud to provide a safe, supportive workplace where our employees can thrive and grow.

“Over the past 50 years, we’ve faced many challenges and overcome countless obstacles, but our commitment to excellence has remained strong. We’re proud to be a part of the Orange County community and grateful for the support of our customers and partners across the country,” stated an American Woodmark spokesperson.

Orange County Economic Development & Tourism Director Rose Deal said they are thrilled to celebrate American Woodmark’s 50th anniversary with them and support their continued growth.

“Their success is extremely important to our community. For years, American Woodmark has been a major employer of county residents, and this remains the same today,” she said.

Businesses interested in starting, moving, or expanding their business should consider Orange County, Virginia, according to the release. For information and assistance, contact the Economic Development Office at 540/672-1238.