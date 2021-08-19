Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 19

New school launches first year in CulpeperBanner Christian School launched its inaugural academic year on Monday at its new Culpeper campus at Open Door Baptist Church on Germanna Highway in town.
Classes are now in full swing, according to a school spokesperson. Leading up to this moment, planning efforts included raising $70,000, finding a facility, getting the space rezoned for use as a school, updating classrooms and hiring a credentialed staff.
The school offers instruction for grades K-10 with plans to add 11th and 12th grade next year. See Banner Christian School Culpeper Campus on social media.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Powell Wellness CenterPowell Wellness Center and Remington Drug Co. will offer a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 1 at the wellness center, 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper.
Vaccination is free; those attending should bring an ID or prescription insurance card. A clinic will be held for the second dose 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 22.
Schedule an appointment at 540/445-5388 or wpropps@culpeperwellness.org. Walk-ins welcome on a first come, first served basis.
Third Thursday ‘80s costume contestThe Culpeper Downtown 3rd Thursday Concert featuring The Reflex happens tonight from 5 to 9 p.m. down by the Depot.
Step inside the DeLorean and get ready to go back in time. The Reflex delivers the ultimate musical tribute to the 80’s!
Break out your best Jordache jeans, crop tops, leg warmers and neon! The concert attendee with the best 80s look of the night will win dinner for two to Grass Rootes on East Davis St. Kids get in free to the concert.
‘Much Ado About Nothing’ this SundayThe Phoenix Event Alliance opens its Premier Theater Season at 1 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 22 at Culpeper County’s Mountain Run Winery.
The theater group will offer an creative interpretation of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing inside the winery’s 120-year-old old barn. A “Brunch Showing” with limited seating is available.
Tickets are $15 for General Seating, and more for VIP seating or box table seats. The story is timeless: a mirror reflecting themes of love and hate, war and peace, freedom, and tyranny. Don’t miss the bold comedic adaptation set in post-WWII Miami.