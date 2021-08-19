Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 19

New school launches first year in CulpeperBanner Christian School launched its inaugural academic year on Monday at its new Culpeper campus at Open Door Baptist Church on Germanna Highway in town.

Classes are now in full swing, according to a school spokesperson. Leading up to this moment, planning efforts included raising $70,000, finding a facility, getting the space rezoned for use as a school, updating classrooms and hiring a credentialed staff.

The school offers instruction for grades K-10 with plans to add 11th and 12th grade next year. See Banner Christian School Culpeper Campus on social media.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Powell Wellness CenterPowell Wellness Center and Remington Drug Co. will offer a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 1 at the wellness center, 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper.

Vaccination is free; those attending should bring an ID or prescription insurance card. A clinic will be held for the second dose 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 22.

Schedule an appointment at 540/445-5388 or wpropps@culpeperwellness.org. Walk-ins welcome on a first come, first served basis.