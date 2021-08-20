Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 20, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Powell Wellness CenterPowell Wellness Center and Remington Drug Co. will offer a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 1 at the wellness center, 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper.
Vaccination is free; those attending should bring an ID or prescription insurance card. A clinic will be held for the second dose 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 22.
Schedule an appointment at 540/445-5388 or wpropps@culpeperwellness.org. Walk-ins welcome on a first come, first served basis.
Car & Bike Show at Belmont FarmHome of the stars of Moonshiners, Belmont Farm Distillery is hosting a Car & Bike Show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 21 on site at 13490 Cedar Rd. in Culpeper County.
There will be crafters, vendors, food, face painting, music by TMD Band and more. All makes and models of vehicles welcome.
Rehearse with Piedmont Community BandResidents who play a band instrument, or played one in the past, and would like to get back into it are invited to join rehearsals of the Piedmont Community Band at 6:30 p.m. Sunday nights in the sanctuary at Culpeper Baptist Church.
All players from middle school to adult and all abilities from beginner to professional are welcome. The supportive environment provides opportunities for mentoring and growth. Contact pcb@windmorefoundation.org.
Hyde in Orange next two SaturdaysAnnette Hyde,Democratic candidate for Virginia Houses of Delegates 30th District, will be at the Orange County Democratic Committee headquarters at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 21 and on Aug. 28.
The office is at 111 Chapman St. in the town of Orange. Volunteers will head out to drop off literature at homes in Gordonsville and Orange. Due to the COVID resurgence, the campaign has suspended face-to-face canvassing for the time being, according to a release.
CARS hosting Recovery RallyChrist-Centered Addiction Restoration Services, the Culpeper Ruritans and the PATH Foundation, “Better Together” Initiative are teaming up to bring a “Recovery Rally” to Culpeper.
CARS is hosting a fundraiser, “Ride for Recovery,” motorcycle ride starting at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5 from Culpeper Baptist Church.
At the conclusion of the ride, the community is invited to Open Door Baptist Church on Germanna Highway at 4 p.m. for a “Recovery Rally.” The event will include food, music, a speaker and recovery support resources.
CARS will have an information tent about its free recovery support group, RESTORE, with meetings held in Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock, Greene, and Warren.
The “Recovery Rally” is for those in recovery, those seeking recovery, those who love someone in recovery, those who love someone not yet in recovery, those who want to support recovery efforts, everyone who cares about the substance use issues in our community, those who want to see change and those who have lost a loved one to substance abuse. CARS and the PATH Foundation state, “We truly are Better Together.”
More information is at HeRestores.com and on Facebook at HeRestoresVA. Contact Shelley Burnham, CARS Board Member, at CARSculpeper@gmail.com.
Orange addresses youth vapingThe Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth has awarded a $90,000 grant to the Orange Office on Youth to address youth tobacco prevention/cessation in Orange County.
The money will used to spearhead a youth vaping cessation campaign in Orange County, according to a release from the local agency. This will include a customized version of the, “This is Quitting” program. Developed by the Truth Initiative, it is a new anonymous text message program and the first-of-its-kind, helping more than 300,000 youth and young adults on their journey to quit vaping.
Following the spring 2019 administration of the CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey, Office on Youth staff recognized a critical need to target youth vaping use based on survey results. Of the 419 10th through12th graders surveyed, 35.6% reported using electronic vaping products in the 30 days prior to the survey, up from 15.1% in 2017, and substantially higher than the 13.2% national average.
“We are excited that the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth has given Orange County the opportunity to continue our tobacco cessation efforts,” said Alisha Vines, Office on Youth Director in a statement. “This new funding opportunity will allow us to focus on the growing problem of vaping which not only affects our community but has become a worldwide health danger. Many of our residents have questioned what we are doing to continue this fight, and we are now able to say we are fighting it head-on.”
Salem Ruritan raffle tickets for saleThe Salem Ruritan Club is currently selling tickets for its annual fundraiser.
The fundraiser is a raffle with ten $200 prizes and one grand prize of $10,000. Contact 540/738-2604 to purchase a ticket.
Ticket sales are limited to 300, but normally average about 225. The raffle drawing will be held on Sept. 4. Proceeds from the raffle are used to fund the many community projects of the Salem Ruritan club, including annual scholarships totaling more than $5,000 to local high school graduates.
Ruritan is a civic service organization and through volunteer community service is dedicated to improving communities and building a better America. The Salem Ruritan Club gives thanks to the many citizens and businesses that support their fundraising activities, such as this Raffle.