Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 20, 2021

Hyde in Orange next two SaturdaysAnnette Hyde,Democratic candidate for Virginia Houses of Delegates 30th District, will be at the Orange County Democratic Committee headquarters at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 21 and on Aug. 28.

The office is at 111 Chapman St. in the town of Orange. Volunteers will head out to drop off literature at homes in Gordonsville and Orange. Due to the COVID resurgence, the campaign has suspended face-to-face canvassing for the time being, according to a release.

CARS hosting Recovery RallyChrist-Centered Addiction Restoration Services, the Culpeper Ruritans and the PATH Foundation, “Better Together” Initiative are teaming up to bring a “Recovery Rally” to Culpeper.

CARS is hosting a fundraiser, “Ride for Recovery,” motorcycle ride starting at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5 from Culpeper Baptist Church.

At the conclusion of the ride, the community is invited to Open Door Baptist Church on Germanna Highway at 4 p.m. for a “Recovery Rally.” The event will include food, music, a speaker and recovery support resources.

CARS will have an information tent about its free recovery support group, RESTORE, with meetings held in Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock, Greene, and Warren.