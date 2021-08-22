Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 22, 2021

CCPS 1st day of school is Monday
Culpeper County Public Schools resume classes on Monday, Aug. 23.
The Culpeper County School Board will meet for a Regular Work Session at 6 p.m. on Monday at Culpeper Technical Education Center, 17441 Frank Turnage Dr.
Museum Jams at Old House, Prince Michel
The Museum of Culpeper History has announced two additional dates for its Museum Jams summer concert series.
The event will travel to Old House Vineyards in Stevensburg at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 with musical guest Aubrey Diggers.
Prince Michel Winery along Route 29 in Leon will host at the same time on Sept. 24, with music by Mercy Trail.
The museum will hold a 50/50 raffle as a fundraiser, and will also accept donations to support operations and educational activities.
“We’re very grateful to Old House and Prince Michel for this opportunity to get out in the community and spread awareness of the museum,” said Museum of Culpeper History Executive Director John Christiansen. “We look forward to the chance to socialize with old friends and welcome some new faces.”
culpepermuseum.org and 540/829-1749.
Unity in Community Back to School event
Unity Baptist is hosting a Unity in the Community Back to School event noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29 at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St. downtown.
The church will provide back to school supplies for the youth along with food, fun and fellowship. The community is also welcome to take part in the Sunday morning church service 9:30-10:30 a.m.
“Come be with us as we give all glory to God and take our message to the community,” according to a church release.
The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris is pastor. Face masks are required and COVID prevention protocols will be in place, the release stated.
Charity Crab Feast
One of the most anticipated social culinary events of the year, the 12th Annual Culpeper Chamber Young Professionals Charity Crab Feast will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Mountain Run Winery, 10753 Mountain Run Rd.
The Groundwork Project will benefit from the event. It is a leadership training and career readiness program created by Verdun Adventure Bound and Rappahannock Goodwill Industries.
All-you-can-eat steamed crabs and low country boil for $65/person and non-alcoholic drinks courtesy Humble Soul Food Truck. Beer and wine available for purchase and live music. Get tickets on EventBrite: Culpeper Young Professionals 12th Annual Charity Crab Feast.
Orange economic partnership meeting
Three or more members of the Orange County Board of Supervisors may be attending the Economic Development Partnership Meeting at 2 p.m. this Monday, Aug. 23 and there is potential for county business to be discussed, according to a local government release.
The meeting will be held at A&K Development Corporation, 4444 Germanna Highway in Locust Grove. While members of the Board of Supervisors may be attending this meeting, no action will be taken.
Regional commission meeting Wednesday
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Culpeper Technical Education Center, 17441 Frank Turnage Dr.
Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or in advance to planinfo@rrregion.org or 540/829-7450, ext. 11. Agenda and supporting materials are at rrregion.org