Culpeper area community briefs for Aug. 22, 2021

Unity in Community Back to School event

Unity Baptist is hosting a Unity in the Community Back to School event noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29 at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St. downtown.

The church will provide back to school supplies for the youth along with food, fun and fellowship. The community is also welcome to take part in the Sunday morning church service 9:30-10:30 a.m.

“Come be with us as we give all glory to God and take our message to the community,” according to a church release.

The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris is pastor. Face masks are required and COVID prevention protocols will be in place, the release stated.

Charity Crab Feast

One of the most anticipated social culinary events of the year, the 12th Annual Culpeper Chamber Young Professionals Charity Crab Feast will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Mountain Run Winery, 10753 Mountain Run Rd.

The Groundwork Project will benefit from the event. It is a leadership training and career readiness program created by Verdun Adventure Bound and Rappahannock Goodwill Industries.